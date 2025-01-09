Fire Country pulled by CBS out of respect to California

CBS has pulled Fire Country from its primetime schedule.

Due to the California fires, CBS wanted to show sensitivity to what had happened.

As Fire Country fans know, the show is about a local man trying to find redemption at his new job with Cal Fire.

Max Thieriot stars as Bode Leone (Donovan), with Billy Burke as his dad, Vince Leone, and Diane Farr as his mom Sharon.

Fire Country also features Stephanie Arcila as Gabriela Perez, Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez, Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford, and Jules Latimer as Eve Edwards.

The show often deals with California fires, frequently with those fires encroaching on residences and putting firefighters at risk.

In the latest report, four major fires in Southern California were burning out of control in the Pacific Palisades and Pasadena areas outside Los Angeles.

CBS has pulled the January 10 Fire Country episode.

A repeated Fire Country Season 3 episode was slated for 9/8c on CBS.

Instead, CBS will air NCIS: Sydney in its place. This means CBS has two episodes of NCIS: Sydney (beginning at 8/7c) and ends the night with S.W.A.T. at 10/9c.

Those episodes of NCIS: Sydney are from its debut season. They aired last year on CBS after debuting on Paramount+.

Fire Country is on its winter hiatus at CBS, and fans won’t miss any new episodes due to the programming choice.

It’s unclear if CBS will also pull the January 17 Fire Country episode.

For viewers who still want to watch their favorite characters in action, all previous Fire Country episodes are streaming on Paramount+.

9-1-1, the other Los Angeles-based first responder show, is on hiatus at ABC. New episodes will be released in March.

When are new episodes of Fire Country on CBS?

The Fire Country return date is Friday, January 31. That’s when the next new episode from Season 3 debuts on CBS.

CBS’s new Friday night schedule will feature NCIS: Sydney Season 2 debuting at 8/7c that evening (January 31), followed by new episodes of Fire Country and ending with new episodes of S.W.A.T. in its new timeslot.

Several new characters joined Fire Country for Season 3, including Jared Padalecki as Camden and Leven Rambin as Audrey James. More action is coming as the hit drama prepares for two new spin-offs, including Sheriff Country, starring Morena Baccarin.

Fire Country airs Friday at 9/8c on CBS.