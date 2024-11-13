NCIS: Sydney start date revealed for Season 2

NCIS: Sydney’s start date has finally been revealed. CBS released its midseason television schedule, with a new season of the NCIS spin-off entrenched.

It’s been a long wait for the NCIS spin-off to return, but fans will soon enjoy some new content.

The first season of NCIS: Sydney was intended as a streaming series, but gaps in the CBS schedule allowed the network to air it in primetime.

Those scheduling gaps were due to the Writers Strike, and CBS viewers saw what was going on with the Down Under spin-off.

NCIS: Sydney Season 1 featured eight episodes. For viewers who missed them the first time, those installments are streaming on Paramount+.

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It could also be a fun show during the upcoming winter hiatus for NCIS and NCIS: Origins.

When is the NCIS: Sydney Season 2 start date?

NCIS: Sydney returns on Friday, January 31. New episodes debut each Friday evening as the network introduces its new nightly schedule.

The final season of Blue Bloods airs on Friday nights, but the series finale arrives in December 2024. Friday nights at CBS will look a bit different as the long-running drama ends,

NCIS: Sydney Season 2 airs at 8/7c, followed by Fire Country at 9/8c and S.W.A.T. at 10/9c.

NCIS and NCIS: Origins will continue airing new episodes on Monday nights. The midseason premiere for the shows will happen on Monday, January 27.

What is NCIS: Sydney?

NCIS: Sydney was the fifth series from the popular global NCIS franchise and the first-ever international edition. The episodes are filmed in Australia (where the series is based), giving a fresh look at NCIS missions.

The series features NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey and her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey. Mackey works for NCIS Director Leon Vance and has been tasked with helping solve cases Down Under.

Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance lead the cast. Additional NCIS: Sydney cast members include Sean Sagar as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson, Tuuli Narkle as AFP Constable Evie Cooper, Mavournee Hazel as AFP Forensic Scientist Bluebird “Blue” Gleeson, and William McInnes as AFP Forensic Pathologist Dr. Roy Penrose.

More from the NCIS Universe

CBS announced exciting news about NCIS: Origins. Early episodes have brought good numbers to the network, leading to a reward from CBS.

Here’s everything you need to know about NCIS: Tony & Ziva. The new NCIS spin-off features fresh stories about two former NCIS agents.

Previous seasons of all NCIS programs are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Sydney Season 2 debuts on January 31 on CBS.