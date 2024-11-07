NCIS: Origins fans get exciting news about the show

It’s an exciting day for NCIS: Origins fans. CBS has given the new drama an extended greenlight during its first season.

CBS originally ordered 13 episodes of NCIS: Origins, giving the drama a chance to succeed on Monday nights.

Having NCIS as a lead-in and working with familiar characters (like Young Gibbs and Young Mike Franks) has worked well.

The new show from the NCIS Universe is based in 1991, years before Mark Harmon began playing Gibbs on NCIS.

Sean Harmon’s idea was to do a prequel show, and he serves as an Executive Producer while his dad (Mark) narrates.

Sean played Young Gibbs during flashbacks on NCIS, but Austin Stowell now portrays the younger Leroy Jethro Gibbs on Origins.

CBS extends the first season order on NCIS: Origins

CBS announced that NCIS: Origins has now received a full-season order.

CBS has increased its order from 13 to 18 episodes, picking up additional content for this spring.

The network has had much success with its new shows this year, with Matlock starring Kathy Bates, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (a Young Sheldon spin-off), and Poppa’s House all extended to full-season orders.

Deadline also reported that the season premiere of NCIS: Origins has been seen by 9.0 viewers.

New episodes will continue rolling out on Monday evenings at 10/9c. Viewers can stream NCIS: Origins episodes on Paramount+. It’s a great place to catch up on earlier content.

As of November 4, the first five episodes of NCIS: Origins have debuted and hit Paramount+.

“Get ready to keep showing up to the bullpen because #NCISOrigins is officially renewed for a FULL SEASON!” reads a new post on Instagram.

“Meet you and the gang back at Camp Pendleton on CBS Monday. #fullseason #tv, #drama #monday,” the happy post continued.

More news from the NCIS Universe

NCIS Season 22 episodes air on Mondays at 9/8c on CBS. It serves as the lead-in for the debut season of NCIS: Origins.

Here are details about NCIS: Tony & Ziva. The new spin-off show has been filmed; Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo are returning to the NCIS Universe.

Many people were considered for the Gibbs role on NCIS. It’s interesting to see the list include famous movie stars. They made the right choice by giving the job to Mark Harmon.

Below is a post that actor Austin Stowell (he plays Young Gibbs) shared on Instagram after the latest episode.

Previous episodes of NCIS: Origins are streaming on Paramount+. The service also features all past episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and NCIS: Hawai’i.

NCIS: Origins airs Monday at 10/9c on CBS.