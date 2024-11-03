NCIS: Tony & Ziva spoilers reveal when the show takes place, additional details

NCIS: Tony & Ziva is a hotly anticipated spin-off from the NCIS Universe. And it’s finally getting closer to a release date.

Answers about what happened with Anthony DiNozzo and Ziva David are coming, and it should be a nice treat for NCIS fans.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva spoilers are starting to be revealed in the run-up to its release date. Those spoilers include where the show falls on the NCIS timeline.

Deadline recently reported how Michael Weatherly (he played Tony) and Cote de Pablo (Ziva) took the stage in Cannes to speak about the show.

Michael and Cote even debuted a short clip from the show for the Cannes audience. Teasers should arrive soon in the United States as well.

“If anyone tries to hurt us, we’ve planned for it,” Ziva told their daughter Tali in the clip.

What is NCIS: Tony & Ziva?

This new NCIS spin-off tells the continuing stories of former NCIS agents Anthony DiNozzo and Ziva David.

They were primary agents for the NCIS team in Washington, D.C., but the characters left the show a few years back.

A new show features the popular couple raising their daughter in Europe.

When does NCIS: Tony & Ziva take place?

The new NCIS spin-off takes place after Tony leaves NCIS to take care of Tali. This was soon after Ziva was believed to have been killed.

NCIS fans saw Ziva return to help save Gibbs (played by Mark Harmon), so it was already revealed that she didn’t die.

As indicated on NCIS (Ziva speaking to Gibbs), she planned to return to Paris to join Tony and help raise Tali.

Now NCIS fans will get a front-row seat to how things have gone for Tiva overseas.

What happens on NCIS: Tony & Ziva?

The crux of the new NCIS spin-off is that the family must flee across Europe after Tony’s security company is attacked. The couple has planned what they would do if their pasts caught up with them, and action will ensue.

How to watch episodes of NCIS: Tony & Ziva

Paramount+ has been quiet about a specific start date for the new show. We know that 10 episodes are planned and that filming began this past summer.

The show will only be on the streaming service (to start), so NCIS fans will have to watch it on Paramount+. Episodes will debut in 2025, possibly as a winter program.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva airs on Paramount+ in 2025.