Michael Weatherly ‘had to lose weight’ for NCIS: Tony & Ziva and the fans have noticed: ‘This man don’t age’

An NCIS: Tony & Ziva sneak peek arrived for fans attending the 2024 MIPCOM. This annual trade show for the television industry happens in Cannes, France.

Former NCIS stars Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo joined Dan Cohen, the head of Paramount Global distribution and Republic Pictures, to tease the new spin-off.

Michael and Cote played NCIS agents Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David. The duo was on-screen together for 10 years, but they have each left NCIS since then.

Cote returned in 2019 for an intense story arc as Leroy Jethro Gibbs (played by Mark Harmon) was close to leaving the show. Michael later resurfaced to play Tony during an episode paying homage to Dr. Donald Mallard (played by David McCallum).

Following Michael’s appearance on NCIS Season 21, it was revealed that a new NCIS spin-off had been approved. It is a vehicle for the characters of Tony and Ziva, picking up with the couple living in Europe with their daughter.

A start date for NCIS: Tony & Ziva hasn’t been announced yet, but it has been filmed and will arrive in 2025. Hopefully, a teaser and the sneak peek footage will hit the U.S. soon.

Michael Weatherly speaks about his weight loss

Following the announcement for NCIS: Tony & Ziva, Michael Weatherly has often posted on social media. He has looked much trimmer and fans have noticed it.

“We do a lot of running,” Michael joked before adding that it is a highly physical production process. He made the comments in Cannes.

Michael also noted that he had to lose weight to return for the role (according to Variety).

Explaining more about the show, Michael stated that NCIS: Tony & Ziva is, “about a family in jeopardy trying to do the right thing in hairy circumstances.”

Below is an image Michael recently shared from the set. He compliments a writer, but Michael also looks much trimmer than when he popped up on NCIS for Ducky’s funeral.

NCIS fans leave Michael Weatherly compliments

Below is a small sample of the compliments fans have left on Michael’s post.

“You’re looking dashing and dazzling as ever… are Tony and Ziva going to be in a desert? 🐪 🌵 Thanks for the lovely photo, big kiss 😘,” wrote one excited fan.

“You look Amazing! Camels? Looks like Tony and Ziva ARE going beyond Europe’s borders. Thank you for sharing😍,” posted another fan.

But that’s not all.

“Sexy as ever so looking for the new show,” wrote an interested fan.

“This man don’t age,” reads another compliment.

Many additional fans left hearts, fire emojis, and smiles in the comment section.

