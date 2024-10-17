NCIS fans celebrate Mark Harmon playing Gibbs on NCIS: Origins

The NCIS: Origins series premiere was a fun surprise for long-time NCIS fans. The new prequel show aired its first two episodes on October 14, and the franchise took a new direction.

NCIS: Origins is set in 1991 and will tell stories about young Leroy Jethro Gibbs and young Mike Franks. NCIS fans know the duo well from the parent show, where their older version solved many cases.

Mark Harmon played Gibbs on NCIS; Austin Stowell now plays the younger Gibbs on NCIS: Origins. Sean Harmon (Mark’s son) used to play Gibbs in NCIS flashbacks, but he now serves as an executive producer of the prequel.

It seemed like Mark was done playing the character. Gibbs was retired to Alaska, and we last saw him bidding farewell to Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) after they enjoyed some fishing.

But NCIS fans who tuned in for the first night of NCIS: Origins got to see Mark Harmon return as Gibbs. It was an unexpected bonus, as the show had only advertised Mark as the narrator.

Having Mark Harmon on the show lends credibility to the storytelling, and having him narrate helps fill in some gaps within the episode. Plus, Austin Stowell has nailed his representation of Gibbs so far.

Mark Harmon is back as Gibbs on NCIS: Origins

Several scenes on NCIS: Origins have featured Mark Harmon playing Gibbs. The character is writing a memoir while still in Alaska and is doing so by campfire light.

“This is a story I don’t tell. This is the story of her,” Gibbs ominously states at the end of the series premiere. The background music is from the original show but slowed down on a guitar.

The camera pans to Cecilia “Lala” Dominguez (played by Mariel Molino), insinuating that Gibbs is speaking about Lala. Is he? Stay tuned to find out.

NCIS fans react to Mark Harmon appearing on NCIS: Origins

Below are a few of the many positive fan reactions to Mark Harmon and Gibbs returning to the NCISverse.

“Leroy Jethro Gibbs is back baby!! #NCISOrigins,” an NCIS fan wrote on social media. They attached several images of Mark Harmon as Gibbs from the premiere.

Leroy Jethro Gibbs is back baby!! #NCISOrigins pic.twitter.com/vheU5tJhp7 — maggie | ncis s22 spoilers!!! (@harveystwoface) October 15, 2024

“Goodnight & welcome back special agent gibbs,” wrote another NCIS fan.

Goodnight & welcome back special agent gibbs pic.twitter.com/Y07ysjA9Bc — maggie | ncis s22 spoilers!!! (@harveystwoface) October 15, 2024

“MY FAVORITE CRIME FIGHTING DUO #NCIS #NCISOrigins GIBBS AND FRANKS,” exclaimed an NCIS fan.

This fan shared still images of Young Gibbs and Young Franks from the premiere.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c, and NCIS: Origins airs Monday at 10/9c on CBS.