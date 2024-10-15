Who was George Schenck? NCIS pays tribute to ‘dear freind and colleague’

The NCIS season premiere ended with a note for George Schenck. The long-running drama is known for sharing tribute cards when important people have passed away.

“In Memory of our Dear Friend and College Geroge Schenck,” read the tribute card ending the October 14 episode.

In addition to a picture of George, the show ended its message with, “We will miss you.”

The sad news is that George passed away on August 3 in California. He was 82 years old at the time of his death.

Former NCIS star Mark Harmon released a statement when George passed, showing how much he enjoyed working with him.

“So sorry to hear the news on George. The professionalism and tenacity of George and Frank changed the face of the show. I’m so appreciative of the team and teamwork they both represented,” Mark said.

What was George Schenck’s connection to NCIS?

George Schenck was a writer, producer, and showrunner for NCIS. He was involved with the hit drama from 2003 to 2018 and is credited for contributions to 318 episodes.

George graduated from the University of Southern California before serving in the U.S. Navy. He joined the NCIS writing staff during the first season and became an executive producer in Season 9. In 2016, George became the showrunner after Gary Glasberg passed away.

As for his writing credits, George wrote more than 40 episodes and was quite good at it. His hands-on involvement in the show is why Mark Harmon released the statement above.

George Schenck received a tribute card from NCIS. Pic credit: CBS

Another tribute to George Schenck

Dennis L. Smith—a television cinematographer, director, and former camera operator who directed numerous episodes of JAG and NCIS—wrote a heartfelt message when George passed away.

“Working with George Schenck was one of the greatest joys of my directing career. His talent as a writer was only surpassed by his humor and willingness to listen. Nothing in this buisness is as joyous as collaboration! George you will be missed and always celebrated 🙏🏻. RIP,” Dennis wrote in August.

