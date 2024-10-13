What is NCIS: Origins? Explaining the new NCIS prequel show

NCIS: Origins has finally arrived at CBS.

The latest show to emerge from the NCIS Universe, this one comes with a twist.

Typically, new NCIS dramas are spin-offs that begin on the other dramas.

Several stars of NCIS: Los Angeles appeared on NCIS before they got their show the following television season.

Now, CBS is rolling out NCIS: Origins; designed as a prequel show.

What does a prequel show mean? It means NCIS: Origins will take place in the past, many years before NCIS premiered on CBS.

What is NCIS: Origins about and when does it take place?

NCIS: Origins is a new show that will tell stories from the early days of Mike Franks and Leroy Jethro Gibbs. The characters became famous on NCIS and were originally played by Muse Watson and Mark Harmon.

Austin Stowell plays a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs on NCIS: Origins. The show is set in 1991, many years before the events of NCIS. As for Mike Franks, he is now played by actor Kyle Schmid.

Everything plays out at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office, where a new team of investigators will be featured. It will flesh out more stories for Gibbs and Franks from (way) before the NCIS we know and love.

NCIS: Origins features a narrator

Mark Harmon will serve as the NCIS: Origins narrator, giving background for stories as they play out. It is similar to how Jim Parsons from The Big Bang Theory was the narrator for a younger version of his character (Sheldon Cooper) on Young Sheldon.

Having Harmon being heavily involved (he’s also an executive producer) should help honor the character he played for years on primetime television.

When do fans tune in for NCIS: Origins?

The NCIS: Origins season premiere debuts at 9/8c on Monday, October 14. It’s a two-part episode, with the second part airing at 10/9c the same evening.

Getting two hours out of the gate should help show audiences how the new program will work.

After premiere night, NCIS: Origins will air new episodes at 10/9c each week.

NCIS Season 22 premieres at 8/7c on October 14. From there, new NCIS episodes will air weekly at 9/8c on Mondays.

Who else is on the NCIS: Origins cast

Below is an Instagram post revealing the NCIS: Origins cast. It puts names to faces so fans can get to know the players before the season begins.

Previous seasons of all NCIS programs are streaming on Paramount+. That includes NCIS: New Orleans, NCIS: Hawai’i, and NCIS: Sydney.

NCIS: Origins debuts Monday, October 14 at 9/8c on CBS.