CBS is rolling out a new NCIS spin-off this fall.

NCIS: Origins will follow a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs and tell new stories about the character made famous by Mark Harmon.

NCIS: Origins is set in 1991, years before the events shown on NCIS.

On the new show, a different actor plays Gibbs, which may frustrate some die-hard NCIS fans who feel there is only one Gibbs.

Some fans also believed the job should have gone to Mark Harmon’s son, Sean Harmon. The younger Harmon guest-starred on NCIS as a young Gibbs in flashback episodes.

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

A younger Mike Franks (played by Kyle Schmid) is also ready to help the show thrive.

Will NCIS fans tune in to watch more stories about Gibbs and Franks? We will soon find out!

Who plays Young Gibbs on the NCIS: Origins cast?

Actor Austin Stowell has been tasked with playing the younger version of Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

Austin is a 39-year-old actor who was raised in Kensington, Connecticut. He has been acting for a while, but NCIS: Origins could be his big break.

Austin’s past roles include playing Jesse on The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Kyle Connellan in Dolphin Tale, a young Larry King in Battle of the Sexes, and Francis Gary Powers in Bridge of Spies.

In a fun coincidence, Austin guest-starred as Marine Corporal Andrew Peterson in a 2010 episode of NCIS: Los Angeles.

Below is a teaser video showing Austin as he prepared to play Gibbs. It includes going from a beard to the clean-shaven look Gibbs has sported.

“Gear up, probie — we’re throwing it all the way back to the 90’s.👏 #NCISOrigins comes to you Monday, October 14 on CBS,” reads the caption to the fun video.

When do CBS viewers tune in for NCIS: Origins?

The NCIS: Origins season premiere arrives on Monday, October 14. The start time for the premiere is 9/8c on CBS. This is a temporary time slot, as Origins will slide into the 10/9c slot as the season continues.

CBS is rolling out two new episodes of Origins (back to back) on October 14, allowing viewers to get invested in the show. While some character names will be familiar to die-hard NCIS fans, it could take a few episodes to become used to the new faces.

Below is the teaser photo CBS has released of Austin playing Gibbs.

“You may think you’ve heard his story… but we’ve barely scratched the surface. #NCISOrigins premieres Monday, October 14th, and nothing will ever be the same,” reads the caption.

All previous seasons of NCIS shows, including NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS: Sydney, and NCIS: New Orleans, are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Origins airs on Monday this fall on CBS.