NCIS releases intense season premiere trailer about a mole, reveals spoilers about Agent Jessica Knight

NCIS Season 22 has a full-length trailer for its premiere.

The producers packed lots of action into the first night, and the teaser hints that the team is hunting one of their own.

A new season of NCIS begins at 8/7c on Monday, October 1 4.

The early start time for the season premiere is because CBS has two episodes of NCIS: Origins following it in primetime.

NCIS: Origins is a new prequel series about the 1991 versions of Mike Franks and Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Young Gibbs. A new actor has been tapped to play Gibbs on the prequel show.

NCIS Season 22, Episode 1 arrives with a bang

Below is the full-length trailer CBS has released for the NCIS Season 22 premiere.

The action-packed footage runs for nearly 90 seconds, revealing that the team is investigating a mole within NCIS. It’s longer than the teaser currently airing on CBS.

After her cliffhanger at the end of last season, we also get our first glimpses of Agent Jessica Knight (played by Katrina Law). As a reminder, she was dealing with a difficult situation regarding getting a promotion and leaving the NCIS team.

The trailer may lead to additional questions while creating positive buzz for the new NCIS season.

Check out the trailer below and leave us a comment with your opinion. Did it get you excited for the new season to arrive?

Ok there’s so much to unpack so here’s a little thread🧵 for everything we see in the season 22 trailer #ncis pic.twitter.com/GLVKx36RJd — theseshows19 (@theseshows19) September 16, 2024

“NCIS searches for a missing undercover agent in the midst of an active hostage situation, on the 22nd season premiere of the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Oct. 14,” reads the full synopsis for the brand new NCIS episode.

The season premiere is called Empty Nest and marks the end of the long summer hiatus.

Returning to the NCIS cast are Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee, Brian Dietzen as Dr. Jimmy Palmer, Wilmer Valderrama as Nicholas “Nick” Torres, Gary Cole as Alden Parker, Katrina Law as Jessica Knight, Diona Reasonover as Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines, and Rocky Carroll as NCIS Director Leon Vance.

NCIS: Origins debuts on October 14. The new prequel series will air after NCIS during this upcoming television season.

Unfortunately, CBS canceled NCIS: Hawai’i, so no new episodes are in production. Many die-hard fans continue to call for it to be renewed on social media.

Previous seasons of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+. The service also has all seasons of NCIS: New Orleans, NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Sydney.

NCIS Season 22 debuts on CBS on October 14.