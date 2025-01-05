NCIS: Sydney Season 2 trailer released: See the new action

NCIS: Sydney returns with Season 2 this winter.

The first season was a success for Paramount+ and CBS, leading to a second season being ordered for the NCIS spin-off.

Based and filmed in Australia, this show blends local stories with the NCIS brand, producing something unique to the NCISverse.

U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) team up to take down the bad guys in the fourth NCIS spin-off.

NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey (played by Olivia Swann) and 2IC AFP Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey (Todd Lasance) lead the team.

The NCIS: Sydney cast also includes Sean Sagar as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson, Tuuli Narkle as AFP Constable Evie Cooper, Mavournee Hazel as AFP Forensic Scientist Bluebird “Blue” Gleeson, and William McInnes as AFP Forensic Pathologist Dr. Roy Penrose.

Agents Mackey and Sagar work for NCIS Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll), tying the show back to the primary show in the United States.

The NCIS: Sydney Season 2 trailer

Below is an extended trailer for NCIS: Sydney Season 2. We see familiar faces solving crimes again, with the action ramped up for the new installments.

As a reminder, the NCIS: Sydney season premiere is on Friday, January 31 at 8/7c.

CBS’s new Friday night lineup will feature NCIS: Sydney at 8/7c, Fire Country at 9/8c, and S.W.A.T. at 10/9c.

The Sydney spin-off returns the same week as the winter premiere for NCIS and NCIS: Origins debut.

Monday, January 27 marks the NCIS Season 22 return at 9/8c. It is followed by another new episode of NCIS: Origins at 10/9c.

For fans who need to re-watch the first season of NCIS: Sydney, all episodes are streaming on Paramount+. It’s a fun show that new fans can check out during the CBS winter hiatus.

Season 1 of NCIS: Sydney is streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Sydney returns Friday, January 31 at 8/7c on CBS.