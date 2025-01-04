NCIS spoilers: Are Knight and Palmer going to get back together?

An NCIS boss shed some light on the will-they-or-won’t-they relationship between Agent Jessica Knight and Dr. Jimmy Palmer.

Knight (played by Katrina Law) and Palmer (Brian Dietzen) dated during Season 21, but a promotion in the season finale led to the couple separating.

Neither character has seemed content this season, suggesting they each continue to have strong feelings for the other.

Working on a case earlier this season, Palmer even took an RV to find Knight, leading to them sharing some time together.

So, what happens next with Knight and Palmer? Many NCIS fans are curious to learn whether or not they will rekindle a romantic relationship.

Luckily, NCIS executive producer Steven D. Binder has some insight about what’s coming.

Will Knight and Palmer get back together in NCIS Season 22?

An upcoming NCIS episode will draw Jimmy’s daughter, Victoria, into a case as they try to help take down an infamous bank robber.

Knight will help on the case as Jimmy goes undercover, raising the stakes for the characters as things progress.

“There’s going to be some other women Jimmy’s going to meet. So now you’ve got Knight there. We’ll see how mature she is when Jimmy’s undercover, the bell of the ball, and Knight has to watch through a camera,” NCIS executive producer Steven D. Binder teased TV Insider in a new interview.

That’s when he also elaborated about how some groundwork is being laid out with the storylines of that episode.

“All the while though, I think you’re going to get a sense that maybe they’re better off together. So we need to see how they’re not better off together first before we see that they’re better off together. And that’s the fun seeing how they’re not better off [currently],” Binder elaborated.

So there you have it. The NCIS writers are going to explore the characters a bit more while they are on their own, all while showing that they should be together.

Without outright saying it, these are some heavy hints that Knight and Palmer could reunite very soon.

