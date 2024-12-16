NCIS return date in 2025 set for after long winter hiatus

The NCIS return date isn’t as soon as many fans would prefer.

CBS will begin the long winter hiatus between new NCIS episodes on Monday night (December 16).

NCIS Season 22, Episode 9, airs at 9/8c on December 16 and is the fall finale. Some fans might consider it the winter finale.

No matter what the new episode is referred to, it is the final new NCIS episode of 2024.

The good news is that fans will enjoy a Christmas episode of NCIS before the winter hiatus begins. The Christmas episode is called Humbug. Here are the details.

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

During the downtime, all previous episodes of NCIS Season 22 are available for streaming on Paramount+. That’s a good way to catch up on or re-watch the episodes from earlier this fall.

When is the NCIS return date this winter?

The NCIS return date is Monday, January 27, 2025. NCIS Season 22, Episode 10 airs at 9/8c on CBS that evening, and it’s considered the winter or mid-season premiere.

The winter hiatus (as shown above) lasts roughly six weeks between the NCIS fall finale and the NCIS winter premiere.

NCIS: Origins shares the same return date, with Season 1, Episode 11 debuting at 10/9c that evening.

A full-season episode order has been made for NCIS: Origins, but there is no news about a renewal for Season 2 yet.

Additionally, NCIS: Sydney Season 2 arrives on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 8/7c on CBS.

The first season of NCIS: Sydney is also streaming on Paramount+. The Australian-based NCIS spin-off airs in primetime as a mid-season show this year. It jumps into the fold after Blue Bloods ended its final season.

More news from the NCIS Universe

NCIS spoilers about upcoming McGee storylines were revealed. It gives a detailed look at what Agent Timothy McGee will deal with later this season. Sean Murray continues to play the starring role and has some important plotlines ahead.

Here’s what Lily’s note to Parker said. Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) saw Lily again after coming across her during the Season 21 finale. During a recent episode, she had a message for him that could impact his future.

Actress Laura San Giacomo also returned to the NCIS cast. She plays Dr. Grace, the psychiatrist, and die-hard fans remember her from numerous past episodes. She also worked with Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Agent Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama).

Previous episodes of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.