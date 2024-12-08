NCIS: Sydney Season 2 release date and TV promo revealed

The release date for NCIS: Sydney Season 2 has been announced, and CBS is now airing the new television promo.

The stage has been set for the latest NCIS spin-off to return with new episodes.

We aren’t counting NCIS: Origins as a spin-off since it takes place in 1991, thus making it a prequel show.

Regarding NCIS: Sydney, the show is filmed in Australia and began as a show intended to stream on Paramount+.

The two Hollywood strikes opened the door for the new show to air on CBS, giving the network some rare original content during the downtime.

NCIS: Sydney did relatively well in primetime, earning a second season and giving CBS incentive to place it on the mid-season schedule.

When is the NCIS: Sydney Season 2 release date?

The NCIS: Sydney Season 2 premiere is on Friday, January 31, 2025. The show will air at 8/7c on Fridays due to an opening in the schedule after Blue Bloods ends.

Friday nights will soon begin with NCIS: Sydney at 8/7c, Fire Country at 9/8c, and end with S.W.A.T. at 10/9c.

NCIS: Sydney Season 2 features 10 episodes, so it isn’t a huge commitment to television viewers tuning in.

For fans new to the show, all of the first season episodes are available for streaming on Paramount+.

New TV promo for NCIS: Sydney Season 2

A teaser promo has been released to create buzz for NCIS: Sydney returning. It doesn’t reveal storylines, but explosions help to spread excitement about what’s coming.

“New year, new #NCISSydney. 💪🔥🇦🇺 #NCISverse #NCIS #Australia #Sydney #WhatToWatch #TV,” reads the hashtag-heavy caption for the new promo.

“NCIS: Sydney Season 2 premieres Friday, January 31 on @cbstv and @paramountplus in 🇺🇸 and @paramountplusau in 🇦🇺,” continues the caption.

More news from the NCISVerse

As a reminder, NCIS: Sydney Season 1 ended with some cliffhangers, so it’s recommended to re-watch the first season finale.

Here are details on the NCIS fall finale. The hit drama is presenting a Christmas episode this year, the first one NCIS has had in a while.

NCIS: Hawai’i was voted the best NCIS spin-off. A fan poll led to fans coming out in droves to continue supporting their show. NCIS: Hawai’i fans are still pleading with CBS to bring it back.

CBS ordered more episodes of NCIS: Origins. The new Monday night show (at 10/9c) had its first season order extended.

All previous seasons of NCIS dramas, including the 22 seasons of NCIS and the new prequel show, NCIS: Origins, are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Sydney debuts Friday, January 31, 2025, at 8/7c on CBS.