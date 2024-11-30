NCIS fans vote for NCIS: Hawai’i as the best spin-off, fans continue to try to save their show

NCIS: Hawai’i fans still want their voices heard. Despite the NCIS spin-off getting canceled last spring, fans continue to post about the show on social media.

Continued efforts are at play to save the show, even after the CBS bosses indicated it won’t happen.

Still, the energy and love that NCIS: Hawai’i fans continue to display for their show is impressive, and that continued with a new online poll.

The Mirror US posted an NCIS poll on a recent article about the show. Many folks responded to the poll and some shared the results on social media.

It’s interesting to see the shows compared in this fashion, and how the two spin-offs currently on CBS are getting the least support.

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

So, what do the early numbers look like? Let’s examine how the poll has progressed thus far.

What NCIS spin-off is the best one in the NCISVerse?

“Which NCIS Spinoff Is the Best Addition to the Franchise?” reads the poll from The Mirror US.

The poll went live on November 28, asking fans to choose between NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS: Sydney, and NCIS: Origins.

It should be clarified that Origins is an NCIS prequel and not a spin-off, but that doesn’t have much bearing on the poll.

Below are poll results from social media. They show NCIS: Hawai’i with an early lead among respondents.

NCIS: Hawai’i received 61 percent of the early vote. NCIS: Hawai’i is up to 63 percent as of November 30.

The poll also has NCIS: Los Angeles at 28 percent, NCIS: New Orleans at eight percent, and the new shows lagging way behind.

It’s unclear how many people have responded to the poll, but the people who have are big NCIS: Hawai’i fans.

NCIS: Hawai’i fans have made many additional social media posts about their show.

“#MahaloNuiLoa to the cast and crew who created this amazing show that we all love and was unjustly taken away from us. #SaveNCISHawaii #NCISHawaii,” wrote a fan with a GIF from the show.

#MahaloNuiLoa to the cast and crew who created this amazing show that we all love and was unjustly taken away from us.#SaveNCISHawaii #NCISHawaii pic.twitter.com/cnyqle9Lgk — Renee (@ReneeNCISHawaii) November 28, 2024

“We need our favorite mighty mouse back in action #SaveNCISHawaii #NCISHawaii,” wrote another fan while sharing a character image.

🔥⚘️😘 We need our favorite mighty mouse back in action #SaveNCISHawaii #NCISHawaii pic.twitter.com/A2QvjdIyIQ — Shannon hausen (@shannon_hausen) November 30, 2024

More from the world of NCIS

The NCIS winter hiatus is approaching at CBS. It will be a long break between new episodes. Here’s the full schedule for upcoming NCIS episodes.

NCIS: Sydney returns this winter. The Australian NCIS spin-off has a second season and will air on CBS soon.

More episodes of NCIS: Origins were ordered by CBS. The network decided to add episodes to the first season of the new prequel.

Previous episodes for NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.