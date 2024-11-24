NCIS episode schedule: Here’s when to tune in for the fall finale and winter premiere

The NCIS episode schedule is packed with new content this December, but the long winter hiatus is also coming.

There was no new NCIS episode on November 18, with the Monday night drama taking a week off at CBS.

A string of new Season 22 episodes debut over the next few weeks, giving fans lots of content before the break.

That string of new episodes begins with NCIS Season 22, Episode 6, debuting on Monday, November 25.

A new episode of NCIS: Origins will also air that Monday night. The prequel show will present a new story from Gibbs’ past.

For anyone who wants to catch up on the first season of NCIS: Origins, the earlier episodes are available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS episode schedule for Season 22

Below are important episode dates for NCIS Season 22. Mark those calendars for the big fall finale in December 2024 and the winter premiere arriving in 2025.

November 25: NCIS Season 22, Episode 6 at 9/8c on CBS.

December 2: NCIS Season 22, Episode 7 at 9/8c on CBS.

December 9: NCIS Season 22, Episode 8 at 9/8c on CBS.

December 16: NCIS Season 22, Episode 9 at 9/8c on CBS (fall finale).

January 27: NCIS Season 22, Episode 10 at 9/8c on CBS (winter premiere).

The winter hiatus (as shown above) lasts roughly six weeks between the NCIS fall finale and the NCIS winter premiere.

NCIS: Origins shares those dates for the upcoming break.

Will NCIS Season 23 be ordered on CBS?

CBS recently announced that NCIS Season 22 was averaging more than 10 million viewers for live plus 7-day viewership and internal streaming data for episodes through October.

In summary, NCIS still draws millions of viewers to CBS each week. That could lead to NCIS Season 23 being an easy decision for the network.

CBS stated that NCIS: Origins averaged 8.9 million viewers during that period.

More news and notes from the NCISVerse

NCIS: Sydney has been added to the CBS midseason schedule. The Australian spin-off got a second season from Paramount+, and CBS will air the new episodes in primetime.

NCIS: Origins has added more episodes for Season 1. CBS felt the ratings were strong enough to order additional installments for the spring.

Here’s some info about a possible Mark Harmon return to NCIS. Many fans have asked about it following his appearance on NCIS: Origins and his recent stops on morning shows to discuss his writing efforts.

Previous episodes of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+.

