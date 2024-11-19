Is Mark Harmon returning to NCIS and is Gibbs coming back?

Is Mark Harmon coming back to NCIS? That’s one of the questions many fans have been asking.

Harmon played Leroy Jethro Gibbs for many years on NCIS, but he retired the character during Alaska and took time away from television.

Clips featuring Harmon (as Gibbs) at a campfire have garnered much attention online, leading many fans to hope that Harmon is returning to NCIS.

But those campfire clips are from NCIS: Origins. Harmon has appeared on the show to ensure viewers understand that he is narrating the show as Gibbs.

NCIS: Origins is set in 1991 and covers earlier stories about Young Gibbs and Young Mike Franks. In this fashion, Harmon plays the narrator to tell fresh stories about his character.

Austin Stowell plays the Young Gibbs on NCIS: Origins. He follows in the footsteps of Sean Harmon, who served as the Young Gibbs during previous NCIS flashbacks.

There have been no announcements about Mark Harmon returning to NCIS as Gibbs. The door remains open, and the showrunners have noted that we could see him return in the future, but that time is not right now.

It had previously been stated that they would need to tell the right story to bring Gibbs back to the parent show. Fans continue to have great ideas on how to do that, but Harmon seems happy helping the prequel show (Origins).

If CBS ever decided to pull the plug, it’s safe to assume Harmon would return as Gibbs to help wrap things up on NCIS. For now, he serves as an executive producer, and the current NCIS cast continues to be successful in the ratings.

Below is a recent interview Mark Harmon did with CBS Mornings about his new role within the NCISVerse.

