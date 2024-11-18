The NCIS fall finale is sneaking up on us, but at least it comes later on the calendar than usual.

NCIS Season 22 debuted later in the fall than expected. The season premiere arrived on October 14, the same night as two episodes of NCIS: Origins.

The first five Mondays featured new episodes before NCIS took a break on November 18. Luckily, the break is brief.

New episodes continue rolling out on Monday, November 25, with NCIS Season 22, Episode 6.

The early installments of Season 22 have been pretty dramatic, including an FBI takeover, someone dying in Director Vance’s office, and many team members getting arrested.

The episodes have been self-contained, except for the overarching plot of Agent Timothy McGee getting passed over for a promotion. Something hinky is going on with the man who was given the job.

When is the NCIS fall finale for Season 22?

The NCIS fall finale arrives on Monday, December 16. The schedule indicates that it will be a Christmas episode called Humbug. It is also marked as NCIS Season 22, Episode 9.

Episode 6 debuts on November 25, and new NCIS episodes are also on December 2 and December 9. Thus, NCIS fans will get four consecutive weeks of new episodes before the long winter hiatus begins.

New NCIS content will arrive on November 25, December 2, December 9, and December 16.

For fans who may have missed any of the earlier NCIS Season 22 episodes, everything is available for streaming on Paramount+. The first six episodes of NCIS: Origins can also be watched there.

Happy birthday to NCIS star Sean Murray

Actor Sean Murray (Agent Timothy McGee) recently celebrated another birthday.

The NCIS social media pages paid homage to the long-time star.

“The best way to ring in the weekend? Celebrating Sean Murray’s birthday, of course! Wishing a very happy day to this #NCIS icon! 🥳🥳🥳 #SeanMurray #TimothyMcGee #NCISverse #TVshow,” reads the caption.

The post also features many images from his time on the show.

Happy birthday to NCIS star Brian Dietzen

Brian Dietzen also recently celebrated his birthday. He plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer.

“Wishing the happiest of birthdays to our very own autopsy gremlin, Brian Dietzen! 🎉🥳🎂 #NCIS #NCISverse #BrianDietzen #JimmyPalmer,” reads a fun post.

More news from the NCIS Universe

CBS ordered more episodes of NCIS: Origins. The new show has been doing well on Monday nights, so the network added more episodes for the spring.

NCIS: Sydney Season 2 has a start date. The Australian spin-off will air during primetime this year as a midseason show.

Here are the details on NCIS: Tony & Ziva. This new show will continue the stories of agents Ziva David and Anthony DiNozzo (played by Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo).

