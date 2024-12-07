NCIS fall finale: Plot details for the new Christmas episode

The NCIS fall finale is coming up quickly, giving fans one final episode before the long winter hiatus.

CBS viewers may be disappointed that the break has arrived so soon, especially after NCIS Season 22 debuted on October 14.

The great news is that there haven’t been many weeks with repeat episodes this fall, and the fall finale will be the ninth new episode from Season 22.

Additional good news is that fans can stream all past episodes of NCIS and its spin-offs on Paramount+. That could be fun during the hiatus.

The first 10 episodes of NCIS: Origins will also be available for streaming this winter. The new prequel show features Young Gibbs and Young Franks solving cases.

But back to the upcoming NCIS fall finale – called a “Christmas episode” by the CBS schedule.

When is the NCIS fall finale for 2024?

The NCIS Season 22 fall finale airs at 9/8c on Monday, December 16. This is Episode 9 for the current season; it is called Humbug.

Details on the NCIS fall finale

“When a shocking tell-all threatens to ruin Christmas for a decorated marine, NCIS must unwrap the truth and deliver a holiday miracle — before the book hits shelves and turns a hero’s legacy into a holiday disaster,” reads the synopsis for the NCIS fall finale.

A TV promo for Humbug will be released following the new episode on Monday, December 9.

NCIS has a fun history with its holiday episodes, and viewers didn’t get to enjoy one during the shortened 21st season. Hopefully, this one compares to some of the classics that featured Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Pauley Perrette as Abby Sciuto.

As a reminder, NCIS Season 22, Episode 9, debuts on Monday, December 16.

Below is a scene that is considered a blast from the past.

More news from the NCIS Universe

NCIS fans recently named NCIS: Hawai’i the best spin-off. An online poll asked readers to vote for the best spin-off NCIS has ever had. Fans voted between the shows based in Hawai’i, New Orleans, Australia, and Los Angeles.

CBS ordered more episodes of NCIS: Origins. CBS extended the new Monday night prequel show and will continue airing new content on Mondays after NCIS Season 22 episodes.

NCIS: Sydney returns this winter. The Australian NCIS spin-off has a second season and will air on CBS soon. NCIS: Sydney is a mid-season show for the network, and it gives NCIS fans something new to watch after Blue Bloods ends.

