NCIS spoilers: What did Lily’s note tell Parker?

The new NCIS episode featured the return of Lily and psychiatrist Dr. Grace.

The characters go hand-in-hand as Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) begins seeing Lily again.

But why was Lily there? And who is Lily? Many questions persisted as NCIS Season 22, Episode 8, rolled on.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Lily first appeared during the NCIS Season 21 finale.

Parker was dying on a ship, and as Agent Jessica Knight tried to save him, he began seeing visions of Lily.

At first, Parker suggests she might be an angel, but after Knight saves him, he pretends to have no memory of seeing Lily.

That storyline remained unaddressed until the December 9 episode, raising many questions about what might happen next.

Lily reappears on NCIS and interacts with Parker

After Parker’s ability to do his job is impacted by his latest Lily sightings, he seeks the help of Dr. Grace Confalone.

Together, Parker and Dr. Grace try to discover why he is seeing Lily, but the storyline remains unresolved as the episode concludes.

Dr. Grace convinced Parker to embrace Lily’s next appearance and to remember his state of mind to see if he has triggers. He uses that tool in the final scene of the episode.

Seemingly alone, Parker spots Lily sitting at a table and writing something. He addresses Lily and walks over to see what she has written. As he approaches, she runs off, leaving behind a pad of paper.

“You can’t tell anyone,” reads Lily’s message. NCIS viewers are left to ponder what has happened and what it means as the camera pulls back and the screen fades to black.

What does she mean? What is wrong with Parker? NCIS fans may have to wait a while for those answers.

Next up is the NCIS fall finale on December 16. It’s the last new episode of 2024. After that, the long winter hiatus begins.

