NCIS continues to be one of the most streamed shows in the world

NCIS is still one of the most streamed shows in the world. Even with all the new content available on streaming services, NCIS remains high on the list.

October 2024 numbers have revealed that the trend continues, and those numbers could even see a boost during the upcoming winter hiatus.

Last year, NCIS finished third place for the top 10 overall streaming programs. Those numbers measure how many minutes a show is streamed on a service.

It may be difficult for fans to grasp the overall numbers, but Nielsen reported that NCIS was streamed 39.4 billion minutes in 2023. These minutes are accrued from the 400+ episodes NCIS has released over many years.

Nielsen combines the numbers from each user as they watch portions or full episodes of NCIS. For instance, binge-watching 10 straight episodes leads to roughly 420 to 440 minutes of streaming time (hour-long episodes are shorter when removing the commercials).

Suits was reportedly the most-streamed show in the world during 2023. An estimated 57.7 billion minutes were spent on that show through Netflix and Peacock. Bluey was in second with 43.9 billion streaming minutes through Disney+.

Behind NCIS (39.4 billion minutes) were Grey’s Anatomy on Netflix at 38.6 billion minutes and Cocomelon on Netflix at 36.3 billion minutes.

NCIS streams well again in 2024

October 2024 numbers revealed that Lost took the top spot in streaming minutes after debuting on Netflix. The former ABC show is also streaming on Hulu.

Lost registered 1.03 billion minutes during one week of October. Those are amazing numbers for the mysterious show.

NCIS registered as the seventh-most streamed show that week, notching 591 million minutes between Netflix and Paramount+ in just seven days.

A few of the other most-watched shows are Bob’s Burgers, Grey’s Anatomy, Family Guy, Bluey, Spongebob Squarepants, Escape at Dannemora, Gilmore Girls, and Supernatural.

NCIS Season 22 ratings remain strong. The show draws millions of viewers each week, keeping it one of the most-watched shows on network television.

There is some bad news in the mix. NCIS Season 22 is down from NCIS Season 21, suggesting fans are not watching the live airing on Monday nights as much as in the past. Still, NCIS safely resides within the top 10 for the most-watched non-sports programs on TV.

NCIS: Hawai’i was named the best NCIS spin-off in a new poll. Fans of the spin-off continue to show their support despite the show being canceled last spring.

Here’s the full schedule for upcoming NCIS episodes. The 2024 fall finale approaches, and then it’s a long break until the 2025 episodes begin.

NCIS: Sydney returns this winter as a mid-season show. The Australian NCIS spin-off has a second season and will air on CBS soon.

CBS ordered more episodes of NCIS: Origins. The prequel show is doing well on Monday nights and earned more episodes.

Previous episodes of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+ and Netflix.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.