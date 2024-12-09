Who is Lily on NCIS?

NCIS introduced a new character named Lily during the Season 21 finale.

NCIS Season 21, Episode 10 had the team dealing with bodies found on a ship that would soon be scuttled.

The episode was called Reef Madness. A company was sinking a ship in the Atlantic to provide an artificial reef for wildlife.

Agents Jessica Knight (played by Katrina Law) and Alden Parker (Gary Cole) were investigating the ship when they got locked inside.

The agents were trapped deep in a ship that was about to be towed to sea and sunk. And they couldn’t get a signal on their phones to find help.

Parker became seriously injured after an explosion went off in the ship, and Knight tried her best to save him.

Parker was saved, but while he was dying, he began having visions of a little girl named Lily.

Who was Lily on NCIS?

Midway through NCIS Season 21, Episode 10, Agent Parker began seeing visions. Before the first vision, he talked about preferring “angels” and saw a little girl in the room with them.

“Lily?” Parker stated as the color drained from his face.

“Parker? Who’s Lily?” Knight asked him.

Knight attempted to swim through a section of the ship filled with water (to find help) and Parker lost consciousness.

The scene flipped to a little boy (Alden) and a girl (Lily) playing hide and seek on a ship many years ago.

Lily climbed on a railing, and Alden’s mother called him from behind. He turned to her, and suddenly he was many years older. He noted that they “were just playing.” His mother hinted that he needed to wake up and he did.

Later, after being saved, Knight asks about Parker seeing Lily. He claimed to have no memory of it.

“Who?” Parker responded when asked again who Lily was.

Knight hinted that she might be one of his angels, and Parker swore he didn’t know a Lily.

Mystery surrounded the character, with many fans assuming Lily was Parker’s sister who passed away. It was an open-ended story that could be addressed soon.

Lily is mentioned in the press for NCIS Season 22, Episode 8 (debuting on December 9).

During Reef Madness, Kensie Mills played Lily. Milo Cragnotti played Young Parker and “Mother” was played by Mackenzie Firgens.

Below is the original promo for the NCIS Season 21 finale. It’s a good reminder of some key scenes from the episode that fans may have forgotten in the months since it aired.

