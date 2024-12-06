NCIS Season 22, Episode 8: Out of Control cast, synopsis, and promo

The details for the new NCIS episode have been released. While many shows are already on winter hiatus, CBS continues airing NCIS installments throughout December.

Hardboiled (the previous NCIS episode) featured Agent Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) protecting a surprising informant.

Previous episodes of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+, so any fans who missed the December 2 episode can catch up there.

The new NCIS episode debuts on Monday, December 9. The upcoming episode is called Out of Control and is the penultimate (new) episode for 2024.

CBS has also released sneak peek footage from the upcoming episode, giving fans an early look at some important scenes.

Only one new episode remains after this one, with the NCIS fall finale arriving on December 16. Then, the show begins its long winter break before returning in 2025.

NCIS Season 22, Episode 8 synopsis (Out of Control)

“NCIS investigates a murder related to a car that begins driving on its own; Parker continues to see visions of Lily,” reads the synopsis for the December 9 NCIS episode.

NCIS promo for Out of Control

Below is the TV promo released for the December 9 episode of NCIS. It deals with the subplot of the self-driving car, but we don’t get to see any more from Lily.

Agent Alden Parker is set as the featured character for Out of Order

Actor Gary Cole plays Agent Alden Parker, and his character is referenced in the episode synopsis.

Lily appears during the NCIS Season 21 finale. She is a little girl who Parker saw as he was dying and hallucinating.

It has been assumed that Lily is Parker’s younger sister who died. The story arc remains unresolved, giving the writers room to present something new.

If Parker begins seeing Lily again, does it mean he is experiencing a health issue? Viewers must tune in on December 9 to find out for sure.

Kensie Mills played Lily on NCIS Season 21, Episode 10 (Reef Madness). Milo Cragnotti played Young Parker. Will they return? Stay tuned!

The episode will also feature Sean Murray as Agent Timothy McGee, Wilmer Valderrama as Agent Nick Torres, Katrina Law as Agent Jessica Knight, Brian Dietzen as Dr. Jimmy Palmer, Diona Reasonover as Forensic Specialist Kasie Hines, and Rocky Carroll as NCIS Director Leon Vance.

Below is a scene from the NCIS Season 21 finale where Parker was near death.

As a reminder, new episodes of NCIS Season 22 arrive on December 9 and 16.

Previous episodes for all the NCIS dramas are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.