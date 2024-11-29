NCIS Season 22, Episode 7: Hardboiled cast, synopsis, promo, and sneak peeks

Details for the new NCIS episode have been released. While many shows are already on winter hiatus, CBS has new NCIS installments throughout December.

Knight and Day (the previous NCIS episode) set up some overarching storylines that will resurface later, but this new episode will focus on Agent Nick Torres.

Previous episodes of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+, so any fans who missed the November 25 episode can catch up there.

The new NCIS episode debuts on Monday, December 2. The episode is called Hardboiled and it revolves around Torres and a confidential informant.

CBS has also released sneak peek footage from the upcoming episode, giving fans an early look at some important scenes.

Two new episodes remain before the NCIS fall finale arrives later in December. Then, the show begins its long winter break before returning later in 2025.

NCIS Season 22, Episode 7 synopsis (Hardboiled)

“Torres receives intel from a confidential informant regarding top secret naval information that’s at risk of being sold,” reads the brief synopsis for NCIS Season 22, Episode 7.

Yes, it sounds like Torres could be in hot water. Bad pun intended.

NCIS promo for the December 2 episode

Below is the TV promo for the December 2 NCIS episode. Agent Torres answers the door to find the NCIS team on the other side. We glimpse the confidential informant whose husband allegedly stole plans for a missile.

NCIS sneak peeks from Hardboiled

Below are several sneak peeks that have been revealed from the new episode.

The first sneak peek reveals a longer look at the scene from the TV promo. Torres answers the door and is caught in a compromising position.

The second sneak peek features Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) and Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) discussing their jobs as soccer referees and a controversial game call.

The scene adds light-hearted moments to the episode and teases that there’s more to come with McGee’s conundrum.

More news from the NCISVerse

NCIS: Sydney returns this winter. CBS revealed a start date for the NCIS spin-off as it returns for Season 2.

More episodes of NCIS: Origins were ordered by CBS. The network decided to add episodes to the first season of the new prequel.

Here are answers about Mark Harmon possibly returning to NCIS. Many fans have wondered if Harmon will return to NCIS to play Leroy Jethro Gibbs again.

As a reminder, new episodes of NCIS Season 22 arrive on December 2, 9, and 16.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.