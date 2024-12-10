Laura San Giacomo returns to NCIS as Dr. Grace the psychiatrist

Dr. Grace returned to NCIS during the latest episode.

Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) has been seeing visions of a little girl. It began interfering with his work, and he finally sought help.

This was a call back to what happened on the NCIS Season 21 finale.

During the Season 21 episode Reef Madness, Parker nearly died on a ship being sunk to create an artificial reef.

Parker had visions of a little girl named Lily during that episode, and the girl returned during the December 9 episode (Out of Control).

After he “zoned out” and nearly crashed a car with fellow agents in it, Parker called Dr. Grace to make a home visit.

Who is Dr. Grace Confalone, the resident psychiatrist on NCIS?

Long-time NCIS fans recognized Dr. Grace when she showed up at Parker’s house during NCIS Season 22, Episode 8. She has been the go-to doctor for many years, meeting with Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) in the past.

Actress Laura San Giacomo plays Dr. Grace on NCIS, and she has become one of the longest-tenured supporting characters on the show. Her guest-starring appearances are often notable and lead to some memorable storylines.

This time, Dr. Grace sought to explore why Parker was having visions and how they tied to his mother. She shared some theories during the episode, but we will likely hear much more from her in the future, especially after that cliffhanger.

Below is a clip from NCIS Season 16, Episode 23, where Dr. Grace met with Gibbs.

Who is actress Laura San Giacomo?

Laura San Giacomo has had a long Holywood career outside of playing Dr. Grace on NCIS.

Many movie fans will remember Laura as Kit De Luca in Pretty Woman (the best friend of Julia Roberts’ character), Crazy Cora in Tom Selleck’s Quigley Down Under, and Cynthia in Sex, Lies and Videotape.

She also starred in the sitcom Just Shoot Me! as Maya Gallo, Harmony Chase on Veronica Mars, Rhetta Rodriguez on Saving Grace, and the Stephen King mini-series The Stand as Nadine Cross. Recently, she popped up on The Santa Clauses as La Befana and Barry as Annie Eisner.

Previous episodes of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.