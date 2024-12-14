NCIS news: Upcoming McGee storylines revealed

NCIS news addresses upcoming storylines that will impact Agent Timothy McGee.

It’s already been a busy season for McGee, with the latest episode revealing he had become a soccer referee with Dr. Jimmy Palmer.

The most important McGee story from NCIS Season 22 was the character getting passed over for a huge promotion.

McGee (played by Sean Murray) is an NCIS Senior Field Agent. He wants to become the NCIS Deputy Director, possibly putting him in line to become the NCIS Director.

Gabriel LaRoche got the job instead of McGee, and there are suspicions that the new NCIS character isn’t completely above board.

The failed promotion has led McGee down a rabbit hole where he is currently looking into LaRoche on the sly. What will he find? Stay tuned.

Upcoming NCIS storylines for Agent Timothy McGee

Below is a brief list of storylines linked to McGee for upcoming NCIS Season 22 episodes. It’s an interesting bit of information; with most of it coming from a teaser by TV Line.

McGee will face old enemies.

McGee will sell coffee.

McGee will cross paths with a hitman.

McGee will deal with the leaking of a new book.

A mysterious McGee plotline that remains under wraps.

The above list of storylines has been confirmed. That doesn’t include the upcoming Christmas episode for NCIS Season 22 or specifics on McGee’s next run-in with the man who got his job (Gabriel LaRoche).

LaRoche is a former Inspector General played by Seamus Dever. He now has lots of power within NCIS, putting McGee in a tight spot as he investigates his boss.

In addition to the storylines above, we hope that McGee will be announced as a guest-starring character on the new NCIS spin-off, NCIS: Tony & Ziva.

Previous seasons of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.