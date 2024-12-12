NCIS Season 22, Episode 9: Humbug cast, synopsis, and promo

The details for the NCIS fall finale have been released. The new NCIS episode also ushers in the long winter hiatus.

Out of Control (the previous NCIS episode) featured Agent Alden Parker (played by Gary Cole) dealing with renewed visions.

Previous episodes of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+, so any fans who missed the December 9 episode can catch up there. And it’s an important one.

The new NCIS episode debuts on Monday, December 16. It’s the last new installment for 2024, and then fans must wait until 2025 for more new content.

The promo gives fans an early look ahead and reveals this is a Christmas episode for NCIS.

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

NCIS didn’t have a Christmas episode last year due to the Hollywood strikes, so this is a welcome return for many fans.

NCIS Season 22, Episode 9 synopsis (Humbug)

“When a shocking tell-all threatens to ruin Christmas for a decorated Marine, NCIS must unwrap the truth and deliver a holiday miracle — before the book hits shelves and turns a hero’s legacy into a holiday disaster,” reads the full synopsis for NCIS Season 22, Episode 9.

NCIS fall finale TV promo brings excitement

Below is the TV promo for the December 16 episode of NCIS.

We don’t get many plot points from the promo other than the NCIS team has been ordered to “stand down” on a case and that they hope for a “Christmas miracle” as the case progresses.

Watch the new promo and leave us a comment about your excitement level.

NCIS Season 22 cast members

The NCIS cast for the fall finale features Sean Murray as Agent Timothy McGee, Wilmer Valderrama as Agent Nick Torres, Katrina Law as Agent Jessica Knight, Brian Dietzen as Dr. Jimmy Palmer, Diona Reasonover as Forensic Specialist Kasie Hines, Gary Cole as Agent Alden Parker, and Rocky Carroll as NCIS Director Leon Vance.

We will also likely see a few recognizable guest stars along for the ride.

More news and notes from the NCIS Universe

Laura San Giacomo returned to NCIS as Dr. Grace, the psychiatrist. She rolled up to help Parker deal with visions of a girl named Lily.

Here’s what we know about Lily on NCIS; it isn’t much because Parker still claims to have never known someone named Lily.

Details for NCIS: Sydney Season 2 were revealed. The Australian spin-off returns to primetime for a new season. CBS is using NCIS: Sydney as a mid-season show. It arrives this winter.

Below is a new Instagram post from the NCISVerse showing off the serious looks of the NCIS team.

Previous episodes of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.