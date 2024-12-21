The NCIS writers slyly introduced a plot point about Agent Nick Torres having a girlfriend.

Throughout the latest episode (called Humbug), co-workers try to make Christmas plans with Torres (played by Wilmer Valderrama).

Agent Timothy McGee invites him to spend time with his family, but Torres states that he is spending the holiday with Dr. Jimmy Palmer and his daughter.

When Palmer is asked about it later, he reveals that Nick told him he was visiting McGee’s family for the holiday.

Later, Agent Jessica Knight and Kasie Hines sit down with Nick and ask him why he has been telling stories. Nick says he wants some quiet time to himself and that he’s fine.

But in the final scene of the fall finale (some call it the winter finale), we find out that Nick has plans that he wants to keep a secret.

Nick Torres has a girlfriend on NCIS Season 22

“Hey Nick. We still on for Christmas?” reads a text to Nick at the end of NCIS Season 22, Episode 8.

“Wouldn’t miss it, Babe,” Nick responds with a sly grin.

Nick puts his phone in his pocket and smiles as he leaves the scene.

The episode fades to the credits without revealing who texted Nick.

Many thoughts crossed the minds of NCIS fans, with some posting on social media that they hoped it was former NCIS Agent Eleanor Bishop (played by Emily Wickersham). That seems unlikely, but it would be fun for Bishop to resurface in the NCIS Universe.

So who is Nick’s girlfriend on NCIS?

Actress Katrina Law previously revealed some upcoming NCIS spoilers. She plays Agent Jessica Knight and revealed something interesting while speaking about the new season.

Robin Knight is Jessica Knight’s sister, and the character first appeared a few years ago for a Thanksgiving episode. Robin is going to be on the show this winter. Could she be part of a Torres twist?

If Nick started dating Robin, he might want to keep that a secret from Jessica, especially since the sisters weren’t on the best terms.

Actress Lilan Bowden plays Robin Knight, and we will see her later in NCIS Season 22. A relationship with Nick Torres hasn’t been confirmed, but it fits the known facts.

What do you think about Nick possibly dating Robin? Let us know in the comments below!

