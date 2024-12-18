NCIS cast: Diane Delano and Lilan Bowden remembered

Two hot topics among NCIS fans have been actresses Diane Delano and Lilan Bowden.

Each actress appeared on the NCIS cast, but the ladies were in the news this week for different reasons.

Diane Delano passed away due to cancer. Her friend Stepfanie Kramer confirmed the sad news to Deadline.

Diane was best known for her starring role on Nothern Exposure, where she played Alaska state trooper and former astronaut Barbara Semanski.

She also played Roberta “Bobbi” Glass for 36 episodes of Ryan Murphy’s WB Network series Popular.

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The veteran actress appeared in an episode of 2 Broke Girls, Mom, Good Girls, Mike & Molly, and General Hospital.

Diane Delano on the NCIS cast

Diane Delano guest starred on NCIS Season 4, Episode 16. She played Dee Dee Chesney on the 2007 episode called Dead Man Walking.

Her episode of NCIS is streaming on Paramount+.

Lilan Bowden on the NCIS cast

Lilan Bowden guest-starred on NCIS Season 20, Episode 8. Her 2022 episode was Turkey Trot, which is also streaming on Paramount+.

Robin Knight is the name of Lilan’s character, and it should sound very familiar.

Robin Knight is the younger sister of Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law). She appeared in the 2022 Thanksgiving episode.

So why has Lilan Bowden popped up again? There are murmurs about her appearing in an upcoming NCIS Season 22 episode. We could see Robin Knight again when the show returns from its long winter hiatus.

Who is actress Lilan Bowden?

Actress Lilan Bowden is now best known for her role as Bex Mack on the hit television show Andi Mack.

Lilan also played Tia in Shrinking, Amber Kang in Murderville, and singular episodes of many other shows over the years.

“Meet Robin, the wild child sister of Special Agent Jessica Knight on NCIS!!” Lilan posted on Instagram for a 2022 post.

“Had so much fun in this episode written by @dionareasonover and @mostxsw , also featuring @david_blue and directed by @lionelc1,” she added.

More news from the NCIS Universe

NCIS: Sydney Season 2 arrives on Friday, January 31. CBS ordered a new season of the Australian spin-off.

NCIS spoilers about upcoming Agent McGee storylines were revealed. Sean Murray continues in the starring role, but his character is in a difficult position after being passed over for a promotion.

Here’s what Lily’s note to Agent Parker said. Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) has been dealing with visions he cannot explain. It led to actress Laura San Giacomo returning to the NCIS cast. She plays Dr. Grace, the psychiatrist.

Previous episodes of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.