NCIS cast: Who plays Agent Knight’s sister and why is it imporant?

The NCIS cast may soon see much more of Agent Jessica Knight’s sister.

A standing rumor is that she will play an important part during the second half of NCIS Season 22.

The show has been on hiatus for several weeks, with CBS taking a primetime break from new episodes of its hit dramas.

But the shows soon return, including a new season of NCIS: Sydney and new episodes of Fire Country.

All previous episodes from the NCIS season are streaming on Paramount+. And it might be a good time for fans to re-watch the NCIS fall finale.

The last tidbit we learned was that Agent Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) has a secret girlfriend. And that girlfriend is going to cause some chaos.

Who plays Knight’s sister on the NCIS cast?

Actress Lilan Bowden plays Robin Knight and is set to appear again later in NCIS Season 22.

Robin is Jessica Knight’s sister. The character first appeared in a Thanksgiving episode a few years ago.

Lilan guest-starred on NCIS Season 20, Episode 8. Her 2022 episode was Turkey Trot, which is also streaming on Paramount+. It was a quick appearance, but it set up what could be an interesting future story.

She is probably best known for her role as Bex Mack on the hit television show Andi Mack.

Lilan also played Tia in Shrinking, the former wife of therapist Jimmy Laird (Jason Segal).

Is Robin Knight the secret girlfriend of Nick Torres?

The rumor is that Nick Torres is secretly in a relationship with Robin Knight and that they have kept it from the team. If everything becomes public, this could complicate matters.

“I can tell you that we’ve seen this person before. This will be a character who has been on the show before and will be back again and it’s going to cause some issues with some of his team members—one in particular, may or may not be related,” NCIS executive producer Steven D. Binder teased.

Binder was pressed about whether or not Robin is Nick’s girlfriend.

“I can neither confirm nor deny this rumor,” he coyly stated.

Her identity will be officially revealed later this winter.

