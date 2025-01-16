NCIS Season 22, Episode 10: Synopsis, cast, and details for winter premiere

The NCIS winter premiere has nearly arrived at CBS.

NCIS Season 22, Episode 10, is the first new episode of 2025.

Fans had to wait out the long winter hiatus, but new episodes are on the horizon.

It’s also worth noting that production of NCIS episodes was halted for a bit during the California fires.

Additional bad news revealed NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen lost his home.

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Work has resumed for NCIS and the prequel show (NCIS: Origins), with production underway for new episodes this spring.

When is the NCIS winter premiere?

The first new 2025 episode of NCIS will debut on Monday, January 27. It airs at the regular time of 9/8c and leads into the winter premiere of NCIS: Origins at 10/9c.

NCIS Season 22, Episode 10 synopsis

“After NCIS learns that the owner of Parker’s favorite bakery (guest star Melina Kanakaredes) is being blackmailed, they hatch a plan to save her from the perpetrators. Also, tensions heighten when Torres’ secret romance is discovered,” reads the full synopsis for NCIS Season 22, Episode 10.

As a reminder, the new episode (Baker’s Man) arrives on Monday, January 27.

Notable guest star and director for Baker’s Man

NCIS star Rocky Carroll directed this new episode. He plays Director Leon Vance on the NCIS cast and has been behind the camera for many recent episodes.

It was revealed that actress Melina Kanakaredes guest stars as the bakery owner in the episode.

Melina has a long career in television and film. She played Dr. Sydney Hansen on Providence and then starred as Detective Stella Bonasera on CSI: NY.

Melina recently played Nancy Dunlop in three episodes of Billions and starred in 15 episodes of The Resident as Lane Hunter.

Years ago, soap fans saw Melina play Eleni on Guiding Light.

Below are some images that Melina recently shared on Instagram.

“I guess the secret is out! 🙌🏻😘Have a Blessed and wonderful Holiday Season- and then tune into NCIS on January 27, 2025 ♥️,” Melina captioned her post.

More news from the NCIS universe

Here’s some possible info on Nick’s new girlfriend. The fall finale revealed that Agent Nick Torres (played by Wilmer Valderrama) has a secret girlfriend that may be tied to a past story from NCIS.

Some NCIS spoilers about Knight and Palmer were revealed. One of the NCIS bosses teased what’s coming for Agent Jessica Knight and Dr. Jimmy Palmer and addressed whether or not they could get back together.

Previous episodes of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.