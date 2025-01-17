NCIS: Sydney has bad news for fans about the Season 2 premiere

The NCIS: Sydney season premiere has been postponed by CBS.

The bad news was revealed that a new episode will not arrive on Friday, January 31.

NCIS: Sydney Season 1 episodes have been airing this winter, giving fans a chance to re-watch some of the content from last year.

It also helped serve as a buildup to the second season premiering on January 31.

Unfortunately, CBS has plans for a different show to fill that 8/7c timeslot.

No official announcement has been made, but it could be related to the California wildfires.

CBS previously pulled Fire Country from primetime as the fires raged out of control. It was done out of respect for the people of California. As Fire Country fans already know, the show is about people working for Cal Fire.

Now, an unannounced special will air at 8/7c on Friday, January 31. Stay tuned to learn what CBS does with that timeslot.

When does NCIS: Sydney Season 2 begin?

The new NCIS: Sydney Season 2 start date is Friday, February 7. The show will air at 8/7c on CBS, followed by a new episode of Fire Country at 9/8c and then S.W.A.T. at 10/9c.

Fire Country’s winter premiere remains at 9/8c on January 31, and S.W.A.T. has its winter premiere at 10/9c that same evening.

How many episodes are there for NCIS: Sydney Season 2?

Paramount+ ordered 10 new episodes of NCIS: Sydney. The Australian-based show only had eight episodes in its debut season, so the network has confidence in bringing back interested viewers.

All NCIS: Sydney Season 1 episodes are available for streaming on Paramount+. That’s a great place for viewers to catch up or re-watch content from last year.

NCIS: Sydney cast returns

Most of the NCIS: Sydney cast members have returned from Season 1.

NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey is back (played by Olivia Swann), and so is 2IC AFP Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey (Todd Lasance). They lead the joint team.

The NCIS: Sydney cast also includes Sean Sagar as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson, Mavournee Hazel as AFP Forensic Scientist Bluebird “Blue” Gleeson, Tuuli Narkle as AFP Constable Evie Cooper, and William McInnes as AFP Forensic Pathologist Dr. Roy Penrose.

More news from the NCIS shows

The production of NCIS episodes was halted during the California fires. Production has resumed, but they are a tad behind schedule.

Additional bad news revealed NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen lost his home. He played Marty Deeks on the hit show but shared some sad news with his social media followers.

Here are all the important details about the NCIS winter premiere. It will be an interesting episode that deals with the new girlfriend of Agent Nick Torres and features a fun guest star.

Previous episodes of NCIS: Sydney are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Sydney Season 2 debuts Friday, February 7 at 8/7c on CBS.