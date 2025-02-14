NCIS takes a brief hiatus from new episodes

NCIS fans have to wait a while longer for the next new episode.

A brief hiatus hits CBS, as no new episode will be presented on President’s Day 2025 (Monday, February 17).

Everyone can enjoy the three-day weekend and tune back in later.

The February 17 episode is a repeat from earlier this fall. It is called Foreign Bodies.

This is NCIS Season 22, Episode 2, a dramatic installment that helped kick off the season on October 21.

“As Vance prepares to host diplomatic talks with Venezuela, the team is called in to investigate the dead body of one of his inside men,” reads the full NCIS synopsis for February 17.

The NCIS: Origins episode on February 17 is also a repeat. CBS will air Incognito from earlier this fall (Season 1, Episode 6).

When is the next new episode of NCIS?

A new episode of NCIS debuts on Monday, February 24. It gives fans one more chance to watch new content this month.

NCIS Season 22, Episode 13, is called Bad Blood. It airs at 9/8c on February 24.

CBS has held back the full synopsis for Bad Blood, possibly meaning fans could get an interesting surprise. Will it be a night about Agent Nick Torres (played by Wilmer Valderrama) and his new girlfriend (the sister of Agent Jessica Knight)?

Below is the episode promo for Bad Blood. As a reminder, this is NCIS Season 22, Episode 13.

How do you stream episodes of NCIS?

Previous episodes of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+. The service features the first 12 episodes from Season 22 and everything from the first 21 seasons.

Paramount+ also provides access to all episodes from NCIS: New Orleans, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: Sydney, NCIS: Hawai’i, and NCIS: Origins.

Soon, Paramount+ will feature a new series, NCIS: Tony & Ziva. It’s a new spin-off about former NCIS agents Anthony DiNozzo and Ziva David.

More news from the NCIS shows

The latest NCIS episode was packed with guest stars. It was an interesting installment, with fans searching for information on the new and returning characters.

NCIS fans still miss Abby Sciuto and post about her on social media. Pauley Perrette played Abby for the first 15 seasons of the show. The character was also friends with Meredith Eaton, who returned during the latest new episode.

The California fires claimed the home of Eric Christian Olsen. Olsen starred in the NCIS: Los Angeles cast as Marty Deeks; one of the lead characters.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.