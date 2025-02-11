NCIS guest stars included Shari Belafonte, Meredith Eaton, and Charley Koontz in jam-packed new episode

The NCIS guest stars packed the latest episode of the show.

NCIS Season 22, Episode 12 debuted Monday night, and the cast list featured many recognizable faces.

We even got to see a character from the past return for the new NCIS season.

The episode featured Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover) and her group of gaming friends.

Victor Chan (Neal Honda) died after spending time at Kasie’s house – where many other guest stars were in attendance.

The NCIS team was tasked with figuring out why Victor was killed, and it included delving into Kasie’s personal life (and her home) to find answers.

More NCIS cast guest stars from Season 22, Episode 12

Meredith Eaton (played by Cara Wilson) was also at the party at Kasie’s home.

She looked familiar because she has appeared numerous times on the NCIS dramas as a friend of Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette).

Cara was pretty upset to be dragged in for questioning after she had helped save the country (and NCIS) numerous times before.

Meredith was also on a 2014 NCIS: New Orleans episode, in addition to her time as Matty Webber on MacGyver, Bethany Horowitz on Boston Legal, and in several Paranormal Activity films.

Charley Koontz guest starred as Max Hoffman, another one of the partygoers.

Charley is best known for his stint on the short-lived show CSI: Cyber. That CSI spin-off ran for 31 episodes from 2015-2016 (he played Daniel Krumitz). Before that, Charley was also on 16 episodes of Community as Tedd.

Later, actress Shari Belafonte showed up as Professor Annabelle Davis on the NCIS cast. The veteran actress has a long history in the industry.

Shari played Lisa Mott during 34 episodes of Sistas, Julia on 24 episodes of The Morning Show, and Julie Gillette on 115 episodes of Hotel.

Additional NCIS guest stars from the night included Della Saba as Ilene Smyth, Eugene Kim as Captain Ed Fletcher, Michael Varde as Jesse Winston, Eli Hernandez as Daryl Thomas, Jeremiah Latrell Caldwell as the Burly Bouncer, and Jackson Canning and Kevin Bohleber as some sketchy dudes.

More news from the world of NCIS

NCIS fans still miss Abby and post about her on social media. Pauley Perrette played Abby Aciuto for the first 15 seasons of the show, and seeing Meredith Eaton return was a reminder of her exit.

The recent California fires claimed the home of Eric Christian Olsen. Olsen played Marty Deeks on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast.

Previous episodes of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+. That includes NCIS Season 22, Episode 12 from February 10 (Fun and Games).

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.