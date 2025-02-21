NCIS: Origins Season 2 gets greenlit by CBS

NCIS: Origins just got a renewal from CBS.

The new drama has succeeded on Monday nights, earning it an early renewal from the network.

This is huge news for the NCISverse, and it speaks to the writing that a prequel show could find success.

NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in 1991.

The stories from this new show take place years before the NCIS series premiere aired in 2003.

Mark Harmon narrates the new show (Gibbs on NCIS), which is set in the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton. The team is led by NCIS legend Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid). We already know Gibbs and Franks have become great friends.

The new show also gives the writers excuses to tell fresh stories about Gibbs while interweaving what we already know about his past.

NCIS: Origins Season 2 ordered by CBS

CBS’ president of CBS Entertainment, Amy Reisenbach, confirmed the great news about NCIS: Origins Season 2 in a press release.

The network renewed nine shows on Thursday (February 20), setting up much of its 2025-2026 television schedule.

CBS renewed Ghosts for two seasons and ordered more NCIS, Elsbeth, Fire Country, Tracker, and Hollywood Squares. This is in addition to shows that have already been renewed, like Matlock and The Amazing Race.

“These returning shows represent a mix of long-standing hits and a new generation of fan favorites,” she said in part.

Below are some recent interviews with NCIS: Origins cast members. Many stars spoke about filming the show and shared the challenges and rewards they have found.

Hear from some of the cast members of ‘NCIS: Origins’ about the challenges—and rewards—of portraying these legendary roles in the newest installment to the #NCIS franchise. 🎭 pic.twitter.com/EOvw0hdabG — SAG-AFTRA Foundation (@sagaftraFOUND) February 19, 2025

More to come from NCIS: Origins Season 1

NCIS: Origins is on an extended hiatus, but more content debuts later this year.

The problem is that CBS only ordered 18 episodes for NCIS: Origins Season 1. With so many weeks during the entire television season (September to May), some weeks won’t have a new episode.

CBS has debuted 13 episodes thus far, leaving five more to air later this spring. We also get to see a season premiere from Origins for the first time, so that should be exciting for the fans.

A True Blood star has joined the NCIS: Origins cast. This was our first hint that CBS might be close to a renewal announcement. Adding new faces is always a tip-off that a show might be sticking around.

Previous episodes of NCIS: Origins are streaming on Paramount+, making it easy to catch up on Season 1.

NCIS: Origins airs Monday at 10/9c on CBS.