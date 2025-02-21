NCIS Season 23 gets early renewal from CBS

CBS has some great news about NCIS Season 23.

The hit Monday night drama has received an early renewal for a new season.

NCIS Season 23 will air during the 2025-2026 television schedule, with the premiere set to arrive in September or October 2025.

Monday night ratings are still strong for NCIS, making the renewal decision easy at CBS.

Still, it’s always a wait-and-see approach for most CBS primetime shows and never guaranteed to be renewed.

NCIS: Hawai’i had great ratings for its timeslot, but CBS pulled the plug after three seasons. That decision still frustrates many fans.

One show got a big boost of confidence from the network, though. Ghosts has been renewed for two more years. The sitcom continues to be strong in the ratings.

NCIS Season 23 announcement by CBS

Social media and a CBS press release announced the news about NCIS Season 23.

“This season, our new and returning series continue to showcase CBS as the leader in launching and programming the biggest hits with mass appeal for broadcast and streaming viewers,” Amy Reisenbach said about the CBS renewals.

“These returning shows represent a mix of long-standing hits and a new generation of fan favorites. In collaboration with our extraordinarily talented partners in front of and behind the camera, we look forward to delivering another successful season,” added the president of CBS Entertainment.

Within the renewal notice, CBS advertised that NCIS Season 22 episodes average 10.4 million multiplatform viewers, with streaming alone up three percent year over year. The streaming numbers come from Paramount+.

Those are great numbers for a show in its 22nd year. It measured all episodes that debuted this fall (September to December 2024). NCIS Season 22 also returned strong from its winter hiatus, registering great numbers during recent weeks.

“Gear up — we’ve got a whole lot more NCISverse to dive into… 👏👏👏,” reads the caption of a new social media post announcing the good news.

More news from the world of NCIS

NCIS took a short break in February. Here’s a look at the return date and new episode.

NCIS: Origins has a long winter hiatus. A limited number of first-season episodes meant the new prequel show had to take an extended break.

A True Blood star has joined the NCIS: Origins cast. It’s good that the show has added some fresh faces for the episodes at the back end of Season 1.

Previous episodes of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.