NCIS spoilers reveal character from ‘NCIS’s past’ returning: ‘It’s going to be fantastic’

NCIS spoilers reveal a fun surprise coming up soon.

Actor Brian Dietzen revealed as much during a cheeky new interview.

Dietzen plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer on the NCIS cast and has had some busy episodes lately.

A featured guest star shared the screen with Dietzen during the latest episode.

But an upcoming episode will feature someone even more familiar – if Dietzen’s tease comes true.

So, who is it going to be returning to the NCIS cast? See if you can figure it out from his clues.

NCIS spoilers reveal a character returning from the past

Brian Dietzen was asked if more returning characters will surface over the final NCIS Season 22 episodes.

“There are,” Dietzen responded.

Those two words suggest that NCIS fans will see more than one familiar face.

“In fact, I just worked with one, and I’m not allowed to tell you, but I’ll tell you it’s someone from NCIS‘s past, and it’s going to be fantastic, and I think people are really going to lose their s**t,” Dietzen elaborated in his interview.

Those are exciting words. Only a few characters spring to mind when it comes to someone who would cause NCIS fans to lose their minds.

Will Mark Harmon finally return to play Leroy Jethro Gibbs again? Maybe Pauley Perrette would come out of retirement to play Abby Sciuto again?

Another possible guess is that Michael Weatherley, Cote de Pablo, or both appear to help create buzz for their new show, NCIS: Tony & Ziva.

The new NCIS spin-off will stream on Paramount+ when completed.

We may have to wait for more specific spoilers about the upcoming NCIS appearance, but the possibilities are exciting.

Below is a clip from NCIS Season 22, Episode 15. Victoria Palmer returned to the show during the new installment. It had been several years since she last appeared on NCIS.

More news from the NCIS dramas

CBS has ordered NCIS Season 23. It’s an early renewal due to nice ratings, and the new season will debut in September or October 2025.

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 has been ordered. The second season recently debuted on CBS, but the network was confident enough to order more episodes for next year.

The return date for NCIS: Origins was finally revealed. The extended hiatus is almost over. Only 18 episodes had been ordered for Season 1, so CBS couldn’t air a new one each week.

NCIS: Origins Season 2 has also been ordered for the 2025-2026 television season.

Previous episodes of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.