NCIS: Origins return date revealed by CBS

NCIS: Origins is on a long winter hiatus.

The new NCIS prequel took a break in early February, but won’t return for a while due to the number of first-season episodes.

CBS only ordered 18 episodes for NCIS: Origins Season 1, meaning they can’t show new content every week.

But even with a low number of first-season episodes, NCIS: Origins has done well with its Monday night ratings.

Having NCIS as a lead-in is a huge deal, but Origins is bringing in millions of viewers in the 10/9c timeslot.

CBS likes the outlook and has already ordered NCIS: Origins Season 2.

When is the NCIS: Origins return date?

New commercials are airing on CBS that finally shed light on when we can enjoy new episodes of NCIS: Origins.

The return date for NCIS: Origins is Monday, March 24. The new installment airs at 10/9c that evening.

March 24 marks the premiere of NCIS: Origins Season 1, Episode 14. It also begins the march toward the first season finale.

The first season of Origins has only 18 episodes. This means we are close to a possible cliffhanger as the show begins its long summer hiatus.

The good news is that with the renewal, additional new episodes will begin airing from Season 2 in September or October 2025.

The NCIS Universe gets good news from CBS

All three current NCIS shows got renewed by CBS.

NCIS Season 23 has been ordered early, showing the network still considers the Monday night drama a huge hit. The numbers (ratings) have been impressive again this fall and winter.

CBS also revealed that NCIS: Sydney Season 3 has been ordered. New episodes from Season 2 air on Friday nights, but the turnout was already good enough to yield a third season.

To catch up on NCIS and NCIS: Sydney episodes from earlier this season, fans can stream them on Paramount+. That’s also where a new show called NCIS: Tony & Ziva will debut soon. It’s a bonus spin-off available only through streaming.

More news from the NCIS shows

A True Blood star has joined the NCIS: Origins cast. A new actress has joined the show and will have an important role. This may also set the stage for her involvement in NCIS: Origins Season 2.

NCIS teased a new love interest for Jimmy Palmer. But it has many fans in an uproar. Those fans want Dr. Jimmy Palmer and Agent Jessica Knight to rekindle their romantic relationship.

Previous episodes of NCIS: Origins are streaming on Paramount+.

