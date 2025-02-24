NCIS fans upset that Jimmy Palmer might get a new ‘love interest’: ‘I refuse to accept this’

Many NCIS fans are expressing their frustrations about an upcoming episode.

Early teasers for NCIS Season 22, Episode 14 have been released to showcase an upcoming guest star.

That NCIS guest star is Erinn Hayes, and she will appear in the March 3 episode.

In early episode photos, Erinn’s character, Wendy Hill, is shown snuggling up to Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen).

It seems like a wrench is about to be thrown into the will-they-won’t-they relationship between Palmer and Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law).

Palmer and Knight still have feelings for one another, but they haven’t been on the same page since Knight got that job offer to end Season 21.

NCIS fans are cheering for a Palmer and Knight reunion

A recent Instagram post features an NCIS photo with Dr. Jimmy Palmer and his neighbor Wendy Hill getting close. It led to a quick response from fans who wanted to see Palmer reunite with Agent Jessica Knight.

“NO NOT FUNNY JIMMY AND KNIGHT,” wrote one exasperated fan.

“NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! I refuse to accept this, the only love interest and the love of his life is Jess, end of the story PERIOD,” posted another frustrated fan.

One fan touched on what the writers and producers are likely doing during this episode. Providing a new interest could lead to Palmer and Knight returning to the same page.

“Hold on guys this might just be the kick in the pants that Jess needs to realize Jimmy is her man and she’s gonna fight for him!” noted the observant fan.

“NO NO NO NO NO NO NO! We want palmknight!” echoed another fan who used the relationship name.

Many NCIS fans want Palmer and Knight to get a second chance. Pic credit: @TVInsider/Instagram

As a reminder, the NCIS episode in which Jimmy Palmer sits with Wendy Hill debuts on Monday, March 3. A new episode will debut before it on February 24.

Here are details about NCIS Season 22, Episode 13, on February 24.

