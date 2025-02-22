NCIS Season 22, Episode 13: Cast returns with new installment

CBS has a new episode of NCIS ready to debut on Monday night.

This is NCIS Season 22, Episode 13, called Bad Blood.

The show took a week off from airing new episodes, with no new content last Monday night, February 17 (President’s Day 2025).

As a reminder, the last episode of NCIS, Fun and Games, aired on February 10. The plot revolved around someone getting poisoned at a game night hosted by Kasie Hines.

Many guest stars appeared on the NCIS Season 22, Episode 12 cast. They included Shari Belafonte, Meredith Eaton, and Charley Koontz.

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

And now it’s time for an all-new episode.

NCIS Season 22, Episode 13 synopsis

“NCIS investigates the case of a Navy lieutenant found dead at a blood donation bank. Also, McGee needs help from the team to raise money for his twins’ school fundraiser,” reads the full synopsis for the February 24 episode of NCIS.

The episode title (Bad Blood) seems to relate to the blood donation bank, but maybe it has multiple meanings during the night.

With a school fundraiser happening for Agent Timothy McGee’s kids, could we see a surprise appearance by his wife, Delilah? It would be fun to see actress Margo Harshman reprising her role again.

TV promo for NCIS Season 22, Episode 13

The TV promo for Bad Blood is shared below. It’s a short one that doesn’t reveal much about the plot. Are the producers holding back something? We must tune in on Monday, February 24, to find out.

We also know that McGee hopes to out-sell the other parents at his kids’ school during the fundraiser (the school offers coffee to help raise money). That leads to McGee introducing the team to his nemesis at the school, Brendan Banks.

The NCIS Season 22 cast continues to shine

The NCIS Season 22 cast got great news this week when CBS renewed the show.

CBS officially ordered NCIS Season 23. This means a new season will begin airing episodes in Fall 2025.

The current NCIS cast features Rocky Caroll as Director Leon Vance, Gary Cole as Alden Parker, Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres, Katrina Law as Jessica Knight, Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines, and Brian Dietzen as Dr. Jimmy Palmer.

More big news from the NCIS shows

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 has been ordered. The Australian-based spin-off got greenlit for more content.

NCIS: Origins is on an extended hiatus, but more episodes will debut later this year. The show was also renewed for Season 2.

A True Blood star has joined the NCIS: Origins cast. She will appear in her first episode this spring.

Previous episodes of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.