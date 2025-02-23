NCIS cast adds guest star Erinn Hayes for Season 22, Episode 14

NCIS has added an intriguing guest star for an upcoming episode.

The NCIS showrunner had teased that there would be obstacles to Dr. Jimmy Palmer and Agent Jessica Knight resuming a relationship.

Enter an obstacle in the form of actress Erinn Hayes.

Palmer and Knight were deeply involved until the NCIS Season 21 finale. That’s the episode where Knight received a job offer that would require her to move.

Palmer didn’t handle the situation well, and despite still having strong feelings for Knight, he put up a defensive wall to escape the relationship before getting hurt.

Knight did move to her new job, but she has since returned to the NCIS team, and it has been clear that she still has feelings for Palmer.

NCIS Season 22, Episode 14 features Erinn Hayes

Erinn Hayes joins the NCIS cast as a guest star for the March 3 episode. It’s called Close to Home, and she plays a woman that Palmer meets at a Homeowners’ Association cocktail hour event.

The subplot to the episode is interesting, and the early photos suggest some sparks between Palmer and this new lady.

Erinn Hayes plays Wendy Hill and Brian Dietzen plays Jimmy Palmer on the NCIS episode Close to Home. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Who does Erinn Hayes play on the NCIS cast?

It was revealed that Erinn Hayes plays Wendy Hill on the new NCIS episode. She is a neighbor of Jimmy’s and will also be at the HOA event.

Television viewers have seen Hayes as Lola Spratt on Childrens Hospital and Donna Gable on Kevin Can Wait.

She has been seen on recent episodes of The Neighborhood (as Clara), St. Denis Medical (Dr. Taylor), and Grimsburg (the voice of Harmony Flute). Hayes also played Jane Bales on eight episodes of The Goldbergs.

What happens between Hill and Palmer? NCIS fans have to tune in to find out.

As a reminder, this new episode debuts on Monday, March 3.

More news from the NCIS Universe

CBS officially ordered NCIS Season 23. The renewal may seem early for the network, but fans will get new episodes arriving in Fall 2025.

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 has been ordered. The latest spin-off also got an early renewal, even as Season 2 episodes are rolling out on CBS (Friday nights).

NCIS: Origins is on an extended hiatus, with more episodes debuting later this year. CBS has also renewed the prequel show, giving fans another reason to tune in for the first season on Monday nights.

Previous episodes of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.