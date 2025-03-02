NCIS Season 22, Episode 14 guest star praised by cast member

The NCIS cast has an interesting addition for Season 22, Episode 14.

The new installment airs on March 3, presenting a possible new love interest for Dr. Jimmy Palmer.

At least, that’s how CBS and the promos are making it look. And why shouldn’t Palmer find happiness after being single again?

Palmer lost his wife, Breena, a few years ago. She got sick, and the writers had the character die off-screen (in between episodes).

Palmer struggled for a time but had to be strong for his daughter, Victoria.

When Agent Jessica Knight joined the team, she turned Palmer’s head, and the duo struck up a romantic relationship. It ended when Knight got a promotion, and Palmer struggled with losing her.

The NCIS writers have teased that there are still feelings between Palmer and Knight, but a new avenue is about to be explored.

A new character enters the discussion, with Palmer getting close to someone during an HOA get-together on March 3.

Brian Dietzen speaks about guest star for NCIS Season 22, Episode 14

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, actress Erinn Hayes joins the NCIS cast as Wendy Hill.

Actor Brian Dietzen had an opportunity to speak about the upcoming episode and revealed that he has known his new co-star for a long time.

“Right. Yeah. Well, okay, first off, I can’t say enough good things about Erinn Hayes,” Dietzen told TV Insider.

“I’ve known Erinn since I was about 18 years old. We went to college together and we first played opposite one another when in a production,” Dietzen added. “So we go way back to Greek tragedies and she’s absolutely terrific.”

Knowing a co-star can help build instant chemistry on the show. Is that where we are heading with Dietzen and Hayes?

Dietzen also sang the praises of the new NCIS addition.

“She’s a hilarious comedian, and she’s also a wonderful dramatic actress. So I was really happy when I saw there’s this character coming up. I said, you got to get Erinn to come on. And she’s obviously been on a number of CBS shows, so they were happy to have her,” Dietzen elaborated.

As for where this new character might take Dr. Jimmy Palmer, he’s excited to see what happens.

“But I love that what we see here is we see Jimmy really trying to be happy is what it comes down to,” Dietzen teased about the new episode.

More about NCIS Season 22, Episode 14

The new NCIS episode called Close to Home debuts on Monday, March 3, at 9/8c.

It has also been revealed that Victoria Palmer returns for the big night. Jimmy Palmer’s daughter will help with a new case and possibly have some thoughts on her dad dating again. But since she liked Jessica Knight, it could get interesting.

“When Torres receives a text from Jimmy’s daughter who has discovered a large sum of money near the naval library, the team works together to investigate,” reads the NCIS episode synopsis for Close to Home.

Previous episodes of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.