NCIS: Brian Dietzen welcomes back co-star for new episode

NCIS Season 22, Episode 14 features a familiar face.

Ahead of the new episode, NCIS star Brian Dietzen teased the appearance of his co-star with an Instagram post.

The night in question is March 3, when NCIS Season 22, Episode 14 debuts on CBS.

As previously revealed by Monsters and Critics, that’s the night that Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) might meet a new romantic interest.

Many NCIS fans expressed their frustrations that a roadblock to Palmer and Agent Jessica Knight reuniting is about to surface.

But that’s not the only guest star slated to appear in the new episode.

More from the cast for NCIS Season 22, Episode 14

“Welcome back Victoria. So glad you’re here. Monday. #NCIS,” Brian Dietzen captioned a new Instagram post.

The post also features a picture with a girl leaning her head on Brian’s shoulder.

The Victoria mentioned is Victoria Elizabeth Palmer. She’s the daughter of NCIS Medical Examiner James Palmer and his deceased wife, Breena Palmer.

Victoria is played by actress Elle Graper, who took the role when the NCIS producers decided to age up the character.

Elle’s first appearance was in NCIS Season 19, Episode 13. That installment was called The Helpers, and it had Jimmy and Kasie Hines exposed to a deadly biotoxin. Dr. Carol Wilson showed up to help the duo, but it was also the same day that Victoria had come to spend the day with her dad at work.

That episode aired in 2022, even though it seems like a more recent storyline.

Yes, that’s the same Dr. Wilson (played by Meredith Eaton) who appeared in the recent episode about a game night at Kasie’s that went wrong.

Now, Elle returns for an episode where she brings a case to the NCIS team.

“When Torres receives a text from Jimmy’s daughter, who has discovered a large sum of money near the naval library, the team works together to investigate,” reads the NCIS Season 22, Episode 14 synopsis.

Watching Jimmy and Victoria working together on a case should be fun, even as a substory plays out at a party held by their HOA where Jimmy spends some time with a neighbor.

More news from the NCIS shows

CBS officially ordered NCIS Season 23. The new season will debut in September or October 2025.

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 has been ordered. The Australian-based spin-off got an early renewal for more episodes.

NCIS: Origins is on an extended hiatus. The huge delay has frustrated many fans about the gaps between new episodes.

Previous episodes of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.