NCIS schedule 2021: When is the next new episode for Season 18?

The 2021 NCIS schedule includes a repeat episode tonight, but the show returns with a brand new episode next week.

There aren’t many episodes left in NCIS Season 18, but at least we are guaranteed some new and interesting content before the finale arrives.

Some really exciting guest stars are also scheduled to appear on the show, with Mark Harmon’s wife signed on for a four-episode arc.

Then, later in the season, a new character is going to be joining the NCIS cast. The actress playing that part also has an option to return for NCIS Season 19, so she could be very important to upcoming storylines.

The NCIS schedule of 2021 episodes includes the rebroadcast of Head of the Snake on March 30. This was Season 18, Episode 5 of the show and it covered the investigation that Fornell and Gibbs were covering.

When is the next new episode for NCIS Season 18?

The next new episode on the 2021 NCIS schedule will arrive on Tuesday, April 6. This new episode is called Gut Punch and it includes a large group of guest stars and it will feature another NCIS team that the main characters will have to help out. With Gibbs still suspended, things could get really interesting.

Below is the full synopsis that CBS released for NCIS Season 18, Episode 11:

“Vance assigns McGee, Torres and Bishop to COVID compliance duty at a foreign affairs summit, where they discover a link to another NCIS team’s murder case, on NCIS.”

More new episodes on NCIS schedule 2021

CBS recently announced that the NCIS Season 18 finale will air on Tuesday, May 25. That’s still almost two months away, showing that there is a lot of room for a few new episodes of the show.

For readers who might want to jump ahead, some possible NCIS spoilers about the last two episodes of the season were just posted on social media. It could hint also hint at the series coming to an end, but we don’t want to think like that. We are holding out hope that CBS will soon announce that NCIS Season 19 has been picked up and that new episodes will arrive in the fall of 2021.

In regard to how many episodes are left to air this season, Mark Harmon previously revealed that there will be 16 in total. Counting the episode that will debut on April 6, there are still six new episodes of NCIS Season 18 left to air on CBS. That leaves a lot of time to cover what’s coming up on the show.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.