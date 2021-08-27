NCIS: Los Angeles is not canceled, Season 13 is on the way this fall

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast returns with new episodes in Fall 2021. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles rumors about the show being canceled can be put to rest. NCIS: LA Season 13 arrives in Fall 2021 and there has already been a lot of interesting news released about what’s coming up.

It seems that the fear of NCIS: LA getting canceled may stem from the lack of promotion at CBS. Where a lot of shows are starting to show off sneak peeks and teaser trailers — like this intriguing NCIS: Hawaii trailer. NCIS: LA hasn’t been getting promoted much. But there is a reason for that.

The return date for NCIS: LA doesn’t arrive until October. It means there is plenty of time left to promote the show, and CBS can first focus on all of the programs that will be debuting in September. Like the brand new season of Survivor finally arriving.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, Episode 1 airs for the first time on Sunday, October 10. That’s still way off on the calendar. It gives the network a lot of time to worry about NCIS moving to a new night, a new NCIS spin-off beginning, and CSI coming back from the dead.

More news about NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13

The biggest piece of news about NCIS: LA Season 13 is still the character exits from last season’s finale. Nell Jones and Eric Beale drove off into the sunset, literally, and now the team is going to look a bit different when the first episodes arrive this fall.

The show also has a new full-time cast member, although he is going to be quite familiar to fans who watched Season 12.

And we are going to get to see a lot more of Hetty Lange (played by Linda Hunt) in the upcoming episodes as well. For readers who want to jump ahead, here are some spoilers about Hetty’s return.

The show will also be addressing what Callen was looking for during the season finale.

More news from the world of NCIS

NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii debut on Monday, September 20. This will be Season 19 of the parent show and Season 1 of the new NCIS spin-off that is based in Hawaii. Monday nights are going to look a lot different at CBS. Due to these moves, Bull is going to another night and Tuesday nights will feature another FBI show from Dick Wolf.

The sad news for NCIS fans is that Mark Harmon will only appear in a few episodes this season. It suggests that the drama could be nearing the end of its run on CBS. That could be another reason why there are rumors about NCIS: LA getting canceled. At the same time, whether or not NCIS: LA gets a Season 14 could depend on the ratings from Fall 2021.

Congratulations on knocking out this week, #NCISLA fam. Let's make this weekend count. 🥊💥 pic.twitter.com/qfA2r96BqW — NCIS: LA (@NCISLA) August 27, 2021

NCIS: Los Angeles returns to CBS on Sunday, October 10 at 8/7c.