NCIS: Hawaii: Watch first television commercial, trailer for first episode

NCIS: Hawaii just dropped its first real television commercial for CBS and fans are already buzzing about the show. This is going to be the newest NCIS spin-off and we finally got to see some real footage from the first episode.

With the cancellation of NCIS: New Orleans, CBS had an opportunity to start up a new show based in the world of NCIS. This new installment will debut on Monday, September 20. It will air at 10/9c each Monday night.

In the NCIS: Hawaii full trailer below, we get to see Jane Tennant (played by Vanessa Lachey) in action. This is a big deal because Tennant will be the first female Special Agent in Charge for the franchise (we aren’t counting failed spin-off NCIS: Red in that statement).

Any fans of the first three NCIS shows should take a look at the trailer below. It’s action-packed and it gives us our first real look at Tennant on the job.

“Jane Tennant reporting for duty!” Vanessa Lachey wrote on a social media post to celebrate the arrival of the first NCIS: Hawaii trailer. “Not gonna lie, I cried when I saw it, but happy tough kick ass tears! Haha. #NCIShawaii premieres September 20th.”

NCIS is also going to be airing on Monday nights. It will serve as the lead-in to NCIS: Hawaii, with new episodes for Season 19 airing at 9/8c each week. This is going to be a big change for fans of NCIS because the show had been airing at 8/7c on Tuesday nights for years.

Recently, the actress who played Agent Ellie Bishop revealed that she is pregnant. It’s great news for Emily Wickersham and it certainly explains what she is going to be doing with her free time now.

In less glamorous news about NCIS, Mark Harmon will only appear in a few episodes during Season 19. That’s going to come as a very sad revelation to a lot of fans of the show, as it also seems to hint that the end of the CBS drama may be getting closer.

Over at NCIS: Los Angeles, some exciting spoilers about Season 13 have been revealed. We are also going to see much more of former Admiral Kilbride on the show, as the actor who plays him is now a full-time cast member.

NCIS: Hawaii airs Mondays at 10/9c on CBS.