Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. returns dates revealed

The long-awaited return dates for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. are on the horizon.

Fans of the One Chicago shows have had to deal with another extended hiatus, but luckily, it’s almost over.

The good news is that each show has seven new episodes left to debut this spring.

Important storylines are beginning (or already started) that will carry the shows to their season finales.

One such plot revolves around the Chicago Fire command structure and who will be in charge of Firehouse 51 by the end of the season.

During the latest episode of Chicago Fire, the chief’s wife died, and he is projected to spiral over the coming weeks.

Actor Dermot Mulroney plays the new chief (Chief Dom Pascal). He has been met with mixed reactions from the fans. Will Pascal last through the season finale?

When will Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. return?

New Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. episodes air on Wednesday, March 26.

NBC has a packed night of exciting shows, and each drama is slated for a strong return.

We also get new Med, Fire, and P.D. episodes on Wednesday, April 2. So fans get two consecutive weeks of new content when the hiatus ends.

NBC relayed that April 9 will feature repeat episodes before jumping back into new content for April 16.

Don’t miss that Chicago Fire episode on April 16. Spoilers reveal that Boden returns for a dramatic evening. Actor Eamonn Walker player Chief Wallace Boden for the first 12 years of Chicago Fire.

Below is a breakdown of the NBC schedule we just covered. During the down weeks, fans can stream all previous episodes using Peacock.

March 19: No new episodes.

March 26: New episodes.

April 2: New episodes.

April 9: No new episodes.

April 16: New episodes.

The new Chicago P.D. star (Shawn Hatosy) teased more drama from Deputy Chief Charlie Reid. Intense episodes are coming up between him and Intelligence.

Potential dresses for a big day were teased for Chicago P.D. A wedding for two main characters is coming and should be a must-see TV event.

The Chicago Med cast added an actress from Glee. The mysterious new character comes from Dr. Frost’s past. What is she hiding?

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c, Chicago Fire airs at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c Wednesday on NBC.