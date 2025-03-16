Chicago P.D. spoilers: Shawn Hatosy teases more drama from Deputy Chief Charlie Reid

Actor Shawn Hatosy has teased some intriguing Chicago P.D. spoilers.

Hatosy joined the Chicago P.D. cast as new Deputy Chief Charlie Reid.

Reid was suspicious from the jump, often knowing things about Hank Voight and his team that were supposed to be secrets.

Reid also knew Officer Dante Torres (played by Benjamin Levy Aguilar) had a romantic relationship with a confidential informant (Gloria Perez).

Detective Kim Burgess helped cover for Torres. Later, Voight covered for Torres and Burgess.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Reid revealed to Voight that he knew but brushed it off so they could be “friends” moving forward.

Reid finally called in those favors on Voight during the most recent episode. And Voight has been compromised.

Chicago P.D. spoilers reveal trouble ahead for Intelligence

“Reid has a scene with a vulnerable Torres, and he asks him to do something, which he then does,” Shawn Hatosy revealed.

“And that just sort of sends Voight sideways,” Hatosy elaborated.

Torres is perceived as the weak link (on Intelligence), especially since he is willing to do anything for his boss (Voight).

The dynamic between Reid and Voight (played by Jason Beghe) will become increasingly tense. It is coupled with Voight working with ASA Nina Chapman (Sara Bues) to undermine Reid.

“This guy comes in season 12 and he’s the boss, you know, he’s Voight’s boss. So he’s like, ‘This isn’t your team. This is my team.’ And I just love using that,” Hatosy told Us Weekly.

“Going into his office and putting my feet on his desk as I can, to see how it affects him. The fans love that, right? They love it when people mess with Voight,” Hatosy added.

Does this mean Reid will begin pulling the strings for Intelligence? Torres is about to be caught in between two powerful men.

Chapman continues to have feelings for Voight. Below is a scene from a previous episode where she revealed her secret.

More news from the One Chicago shows

A Chicago P.D. wedding is coming up soon. Potential dresses for the big day were teased by one of the actresses. It sets up an interesting storyline for the possible season finale.

One Chicago actor, Eamonn Walker, has returned. He used to play Chief Wallace Boden on the Chicago Fire cast and has also appeared on Med and P.D.

The Chicago Med cast added an actress from Glee. She has important scenes when the show returns from its long hiatus.

As for Voight confronting Reid, below is an important scene that will heavily impact the rest of Chicago P.D. Season 12.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.