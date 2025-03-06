Chicago P.D. recap: Does Reid own Voight now?

The new Chicago P.D. episode began with ASA Chapman walking into the precinct.

She met with Hank Voight, tossing him some looks about still being interested in him.

Deputy Chief Reid called a meeting that Voight had to go to. Chapman asked if Voight wanted to meet later for a drink, and he agreed.

Reid’s meeting was to reveal three hot spots in Chicago that he wanted Voight to deal with. They were gang-controlled, and Reid wanted them cleared out.

Much of the Chicago Police Department was brought in on the assignments.

Reid had a special assignment for Voight and Intelligence. Reid told Voight he needed “a friend” in a particular area.

Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 15 recap

Intelligence went to work on the area Reid assigned to them.

Shots rang out. Voight and Detective Kim Burgess responded. A bus driver had been shot. He died, and a new investigation began.

Officers Kevin Atwater and Kiana Cook came to the scene. Voight discovered the intended target and sent Atwater and Cook to find him. They arrived too late, as the target had been tracked down and killed at his home.

Chapman and Voight look into Reid

Voight asked Chapman to look into Reid and his old stomping grounds (Detroit). Chapman learned that Reid had corralled scapegoats in case things went awry back in Detroit. She asked Voight if Reid had dirt on him, and he admitted that was the case.

Later, when Reid offered more help, Voight asked him who he “owned” in the city. Reid asked Voight if it mattered and that he could get a warrant to chase a lead down. This was the same warrant Chapman had said would be impossible to get approved. Reid revealed that his mom had died due to violent crime and that it sent him on a path to stop it.

Reid came through with a signed search warrant. Chapman showed up with questions, and she worried Voight was getting too close to Reid. But Voight jumped at the chance to use the warrant to chase down the man linked to a gun used to kill two people earlier in the episode.

A lawyer visited the kid they had in custody, who Voight felt could lead them to the killer. After the visit, the kid suddenly gave up everything. When Voight found the kid’s sister murdered later in the episode, he finally put the pieces together. He surmised that the lawyer had told the kid his sister was dead, and he was next.

Voight also figured out that Reid had the Intelligence team clear out an area so a controllable drug dealer could take over. Voight confronted Reid about it, and the boss came clean. He is indeed dirty but considers himself a fighter for the greater good.

Reid told Voight, “You and me? We are exactly the same.”

Voight came clean to Chapman about what Reid had on him — covering up a relationship between Officer Dante Torres and informant Gloria Perez.

They vowed to take down Reid as the episode went to black.

So Hank Voight has to contend with an evolved version of himself?#ChicagoPD pic.twitter.com/fQbKxaO8gi — Mémé (@TheReaper24) March 6, 2025

Jon Seda teased a return to Chicago P.D. He used to play Detective Antonio Dawson.

Eamonn Walker is returning to Chicago Fire. He used to run Firehouse 51 as Chief Wallace Boden.

Reid mirrors Voight from the start of the show when 'ethics' was never a concern for him #ChicagoPD pic.twitter.com/z9AVS8ThAp — Gin ✂️💜 (@delicatexmuse) March 6, 2025

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.