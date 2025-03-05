Chicago Fire: Eamonn Walker returns as Wallace Boden

Chicago Fire has some huge news for Season 13.

Actor Eamonn Walker is set to resume his role as Wallace Boden.

Boden was the chief for Firehouse 51 until he got promoted within the Chicago Fire Department.

The character last appeared during the Chicago Fire Season 12 finale.

Now it has been revealed that Boden will return for an upcoming episode.

This is a huge treat for the fans who have missed him.

Boden returns to Chicago Fire during Season 13

Eamonn Walker will return as Boden during the April 16 episode. That installment is Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 18 (Post-Mortem).

Commissioner Grissom will task Boden to run a post-incident analysis of a house fire that led to a collapse with a firefighter still inside.

Chicago Fire boss Andrea Newman told Deadline about the exciting news.

“We’re so excited to have our beloved Chief Boden back, and the episode, titled Post-Mortem, is a thrill ride unlike any we’ve done before,” the Chicago Fire showrunner revealed

“Told with flashbacks and unique POVs, Chief Boden leads our team on a search to discover the how, who, and why of a fierce firefight that ended in disaster,” she added.

A new chief has been running Firehouse 51

Chief Dom Pascal (played by Dermot Mulroney) took over as lead of Firehouse 51.

But that wasn’t Boden’s wish when he accepted the promotion and left the firehouse.

Boden wanted Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) to get the promotion, but Herrmann didn’t have the rank to take charge.

Herrmann was recently promoted to captain and has been studying to take the chief’s exam, but he has also mentioned retirement plans to Mouch.

It will be interesting to see if Boden interacts with Pascal during the upcoming episode and if the rest of Firehouse 51 is involved in Boden’s investigation.

Below is a clip from the last episode, in which Eamonn Walker played Chief Wallace Boden. He had just accepted the role of deputy commissioner, and his Firehouse 51 family wanted to say goodbye.

